Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Spotted Hugging and Dancing at a Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting the town! And by that I mean they attended an extremely chill Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl (an outdoor venue that was "packed"). According to TMZ—which got pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying the music and being all kinds of cute—these two "weren't exactly just part of the crowd," and "watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses" with about 10 other people.
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says
King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Made Room for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A body language expert picked up on a few subtle movements that indicated Prince William and Kate Middleton were making "room" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry's Theory Royals Were Jealous of Meghan Slammed by Biographer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both viewed as bullies by their staff and the theory the royals were jealous of Meghan is "risible," according to a royal author. Valentine Low's new book Courtiers charts the breakdown of relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the staff that Meghan was famously accused of bullying in an internal email sent by Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018. Meghan denied the allegation.
Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Whether Prince Harry Was Holding Meghan Markle Back at Windsor Castle
One prominent body language expert analyzed a moment that seemed to some of his followers like Prince Harry was holding Meghan Markle back during the Windsor walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't quite get the palatial home they had their eye on while they were working royals, writes Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals (opens in new tab). Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for a "suite of apartments at Windsor...
Meghan Markle was in ‘dire’ state when Prince Harry found her a therapist
Meghan Markle’s mental health was at its “worst point” when husband Prince Harry helped her find a therapist. The Duchess of Sussex told her “Archetypes” podcast listeners on Tuesday that the former military pilot got her a referral during a “dire” state. “At...
Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been quiet about their relationship with the royal family, and now they want to try to make things right — but it may be too late. "Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year," a royal source shared. However, if Harry's upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries criticize the brood, it may have lasting repercussions.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Panicked’ Over Release of Their Intimate Docuseries & Asking For Significant Edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work in the US, but there are a few projects they are reportedly trying to put on the back burner. First, there’s his possibly delayed memoir, which he hopes to release next year in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and now, the couple is apparently getting cold feet when it comes to their Netflix docuseries.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and preparing Meghan for royal life — for the first time during their engagement interview in November 2017.
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’
Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her mental health struggles and how her husband Prince Harry helped her reach out to a mental health professional when she was at her “worst”.The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her experiences with mental health during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, where she spoke with Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone.While speaking to Padukone about the importance of seeking help and support in moments of struggle, Meghan reflected on her “worst point” when she was connected to a mental health professional through her husband.“I mean, I think at my...
Netflix pushes for Prince Harry and Meghan's ducuseries to air before the book drops
Harry and Meghan Markle are finding themselves in the middle of a really messy situation according to Marie Claire. Prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Sussexes were on a roll with Meghan's Archetypes Podcast, their upcoming Netflix docuseries, and Harry's memoir. Now everything has changed and the couple is said to be in a panic.
When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries debut?
It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s reported docuseries might be premiering this year. Multiple sources have told Page Six that the couple’s docuseries “will debut on Netflix in early December.” RELATED: Meghan and Harry to be honored alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky The outlet previously reported that...
The Duchess of Sussex’s Best Repeat Looks to Date
While the Princess of Wales is famous for repeat wearing, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, often recycles her wardrobe, too. Before she joined the royal family, Meghan—naturally—would rewear key staples, from her green J Crew jacket to her trusty Kamik snow boots, which were essential during her time in Toronto.
