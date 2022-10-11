ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Portland, TX
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles: Players 'living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land'

Since a 2-0 start to the 2022 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a rough patch. On Sunday, the Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, suffering their third loss in four games. After dropping to 3-3 on the season, head coach Todd Bowles criticized players still living in the glow of the team's 2020 title, hinting that not everyone is giving their all.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy