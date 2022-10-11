Fall Family Fest fun for everyone

Dara Slossberg and Avianna, 4, enjoy a cool treat from the Kona Ice truck. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Rockville Rotary’s third annual Fall Family Fest featured food, games, classic cars, and music, and took place on a perfect fall day.

The Oct. 8 event brought crowds and vendors, and provided a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

“The Rotary third annual Fall Family Festival welcomed around 350 attendees who enjoyed food truck choices and a car show on a sunny fall day while shopping with crafters and vendors,” said Rotarian Risa Filkoff.

“Children enjoyed outside games and a hands-on experience in a full size fire truck. All proceeds, thanks to our sponsors, will enhance selected local charities,” Filkoff added.

For more information, visit the Rockville Rotary’s website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6017/ .