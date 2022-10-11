ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9

The High School football rankings have been released for this week. After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A. The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.
UNC football vs. Duke: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The time is almost near when we see the 5-1 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the 4-2 Duke Blue Devils. This matchup will severely affect the Atlantic Coast Conference, as the two football programs are neck to neck for the number one spot in the standings. UNC currently holds a one-game advantage, so a win is crucial to create some space and earn more respect. The other reason this meeting is critical for North Carolina to win is that their path to getting a spot in the ACC championship game gets more farce with the remaining schedule. UNC still has games...
Girls tennis beats Chisago, loses to Hibbing in team section play

Ranger girls head into individual section play The Forest Lake girls tennis team played “above expectations” this season, according to Rangers coach Violet Shortly. The team didn’t get the result they wanted, but they “went down fighting,” losing 4-3 in the third round to Hibbing in a tight match on Saturday, Oct. 8, after winning against Chisago Lakes in their team section opener at home. ...
