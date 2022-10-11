Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review about 100 documents...
WGAL
US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz talks exclusively with WGAL about economy, crime, other key issues
LANCASTER, Pa. — U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz visited the Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday. The Republican has been called a carpetbagger who is out of touch with Pennsylvanians, so he's been crisscrossing the state and meeting with voters. WGAL had the only camera when Oz met with customers and...
Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say
Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
Migrants Ron DeSantis Had Flown To Martha's Vineyard Now On Track For Special Visas
The immigrants are being certified as crime victims, making them eligible for U visas, which often lead to green cards.
Comments / 0