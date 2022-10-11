Read full article on original website
WDTV
Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
Bridgeport woman arrested for domestic battery
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bridgeport woman is facing Domestic Battery charges following an incident last Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Boone County Deputies responded to the Washington Heights area in response to reports of a domestic situation. Following a...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
WDTV
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
West Virginia man threatens to ‘rob this place and get my money’ after bank issue, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to rob a bank in Fairmont.
wajr.com
Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
Chief: Man who reported active shooter in Elkins, West Virginia arrested
A report of an active shooter in Elkins Tuesday led to a lockdown at Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and the man who made the report has been arrested, the Elkins Police Chief said in a release.
West Virginia man suspected of taking $21K from elderly woman, troopers say
A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.
WDTV
Bridgeport police warns of phone scam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
WDTV
UPDATE: Man dies in crash on I-79 in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/14/22 AT 2:55 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says one person died in Thursday’s crash on I-79 in Lewis County. Harry Dean, 71, of Sutton, was traveling south near mile marker 87 when he lost control of his vehicle, authorities said. The...
Lane closure on US 250 in Marion County, West Virginia planned for next week
There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.
WDTV
Investigation involving city, state police, FBI conducted in north Philippi
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies conducted “a large operation” Tuesday morning in north Philippi on Maple Ave. According to authorities, the operation was a joint investigation between the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutors Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
wajr.com
Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
WVNews
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
