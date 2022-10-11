Bradenton police officer struck while directing traffic

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton police officer is recovering after they were struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around an accident Tuesday afternoon.

The officer, who has served the City of Bradenton for more than 20 years, was directing traffic around the accident that took place at the intersection of Manatee Avenue and 43rd Street West when they were stuck by a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman.

Authorities said the woman drove around several traffic cones blocking the intersection and headed eastbound before they struck the officer and came to a stop shortly after.

(Courtesy of Bradenton Police Department)

(Courtesy of Bradenton Police Department)

(Courtesy of Bradenton Police Department)

The woman remained at the scene and was charged with careless driving and failure to move over.

The Officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They were later discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home.

