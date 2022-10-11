ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police investigating three homicides from one night

By Benjamin Lloyd
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pbtf_0iUiSkPB00

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Violent Crimes unit are especially busy today as they work on three new unrelated homicide cases from Monday night.

The amount of personnel needed to handle the scenes and logistics of the investigations had CSPD on priority dispatch for Monday evening, which is normally used for severe weather events.

Details on the cases so far are very limited. Here's what we know so far.

KOAA
Colorado Springs Police officers responding to an assault call from a man dead in the alley next to the McDivitt Law Firm.

Before 8 pm Monday, CSPD Officers were sent out on a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Cimarron St and Tejon St in downtown Colorado Springs.

The body of a man was found in the alley near the McDivitt Law Firm. Police have released no information on how the person died and if they have any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

KOAA 5

Around the same time, another group of officers was sent out for a reported shooting at the Wind River Place Apartments at 19th and Uintah St.

A shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no information on a potential suspect or suspects in this case.

Patrick Godfrey
Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

Then around 8:30 pm, a call came in for a woman found dead inside a home on Erie Rd near Memorial Park.

Again, there is no information on the cause of death or any information about a suspect or suspects.

At this time, we do not know the names of the victims. That information is released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office after positive identification and next of kin notification.

Colorado Springs Police always ask anyone who has information about an active investigative to reach out by calling (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Victim identified in Cimarron Street homicide, suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a homicide that happened on Monday, Oct. 10 on East Cimarron Street near downtown has been identified, and a suspect in the case has been arrested. 41-year-old Kelty Marron, of Colorado Springs, was found dead in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigating after grocery store robbery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect of a grocery store robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to a grocery store in the 2900 block of South Academy Boulevard near Milton East Proby Parkway. CSPD said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing 74-year-old woman found by deputies

THURSDAY 10/13/2022 11:49 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to EPSO, “after a continuous search the past several hours,” Bernice has been found and is now safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 74-year-old woman missing in Colorado Springs THURSDAY 10/13/2022 9:36 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 74-year-old Bernice who went missing on Tuesday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cspd#Cimarron St#Uintah St
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is learning new details about the man who is accused of committing murder just hours after a homeless camp was engulfed in flames on Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County. 64-year-old Gregory Lee has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jose Delgado-Diaz. The post 13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo homicide investigation for shooting along W. 13th Street

There is no word yet on the names of those victims. Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October. Updated: 53...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
KKTV

Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon, has a trial date. The trial for Stauch is scheduled to start March 20, 2023. The state of Stauch’s mental health has been in question as she has undergone multiple mental health evaluations. Originally, Stauch entered a plea of not guilty for murder, she later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. Gannon was only 11 when he was reported missing. According to the defense, the evaluation is a “sanity” eval, meaning an expert is expected to decide whether or not Letecia was sane at the time of the crime.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Trial date set for El Paso County woman accused of brutally murdering 11-year-old stepson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trial date has been set for the El Paso County woman accused of killing her young stepson and dumping his body in a different state. Letecia Stauch is accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the The post Trial date set for El Paso County woman accused of brutally murdering 11-year-old stepson appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy