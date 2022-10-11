ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves down Trojans in first home match

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s tennis team claimed victory in their fall home match of the season over the Mount Olive Trojans Saturday afternoon 5-2. The Wolves claimed victory in five out of the six single matches and in one of the doubles matches.

Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) claimed a two-set victory in her match (6-2,6-2). Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) also won her singles match in two sets (7-5,6-0). The Wolves kept the winning streak going when Sofia Cardenas won in consecutive sets (7-6,6-3). Ishita Singh (Gurugram, India) fought hard but was defeated in three sets (6-3,4-6,8-10).

Aina Miralles Lopez returned the Wolves to their winning ways claiming a consecutive set victory (6-1,6-4). Rosie Harfield rounded out the singles matches with the Wolves fifth victory in two sets (6-1,6-3).

Castaneda and Chamoun teamed up for the doubles portion of competition and claimed the set 6-1. Harfield and Cardenas took their doubles match all the way to the end but fell 6-7. Singh and Miralles Lopez battled but ultimately fell to their competition 4-6.

Despite stumbling in the doubles portion of competition, the Wolves claimed the 5-2 victory over the defending Conference Carolinas champions.

This marks the fourth year in a row that the Wolves have opened their season with a victory.

