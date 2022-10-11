ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves and Battlers battle in second home match

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The women’s rugby team faced off against Anderson Broaddus in the second meeting between the two teams.

Facing off against the Battlers in West Virginia September 17, the Wolves claimed a victory in one game before dropping two en route to Alderson Broaddus winning the series.

Kicking off on a Saturday morning with perfect playing conditions, the stage was set for the second meeting against these two rugby programs.

GAME 1: ABU 12, NC 10

The first game in the series was a close one for the Wolves as they dropped the first game 12-10. A successful try and conversion from the Battlers put them on the board first. However, a long try was scored by junior Taqwai Seburn (Warner Robins, Ga.) to put Newberry on the board. An unsuccessful try left the Wolves trailing, but another long try was scored by freshman Anna Howell (Boise, Idaho) to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Battlers scored the game winning try at the end of regulation to steal Game 1.

GAME 2: ABU 0, NC 0

The second game was forfeited after Alderson Broaddus could not field enough players due to injury in the first half.

IN THIS ARTICLE
