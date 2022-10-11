Busch Beer Unveils Limited Edition Turkey Broth Flavored “Dog Brew”

If your dog has ever looked at you with sad eyes while enjoying some turkey and beer on Thanksgiving Day, Busch Beer has your back.

Back in 2020, Busch Beer unveiled their “Dog Brew,” an alcoholic-free beverage for your dog that contains a healthy mix of bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger, so you can share a cold one with your best bud.

Not to mention, it was all for a great cause, too, as Busch teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to help dogs find good homes, so it’s a win-win across the board.

With that being said, Busch is releasing yet another limited edition version of the “Dog Brew,” with a new turkey broth ingredient.

It’s an all-natural product that contains vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and turkey broth, in an effort to help promote a healthy digestive system for your dog. It’s also meant to help dogs that struggle to eat solid foods, consume a whole meal in a beverage.

The turkey broth “Dog Brew” is sold in four packs in 12 ounce cans.

This is ideal timing, considering the holidays are right around the corner, and now you can finally have the chance to crack a cold one with your dog.

Shop The Busch Beer Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

As the Whiskey Riffers know, we kicked off 2022 with our Busch Beer launch.

These are the best Busch designs you will find anywhere (seriously, we’re not biased), and there are plenty more to come.

Since launching, they have quickly become some of our best-sellers at Whiskey Riff Shop, so it was time to highlight some of these head-turners.

Cheers.