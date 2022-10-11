ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! Reveals the 18 Almost-MVPs Returning for Inaugural 'Second Chance' Tournament

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RByuT_0iUiSV7A00

If at first you don’t succeed, well, Jeopardy! will give you another shot!

The venerable game show revealed on Tuesday the 18 contestants returning for the first-ever Second Chance tournament , which will air over two weeks beginning Oct. 17.

The contest finds players who didn’t become Jeopardy! champions in their initial appearances returning for what Sony Pictures Television is dubbing “an unprecedented opportunity to change history.” Each of the two weeks will feature three semifinal games and a two-day final. The winner of each week’s mini-competition will earn a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which kicks off Monday, October 31

The roster includes only contestants who played since the last Tournament of Champions in May 2021. Herewith are the contenders…

Week 1 (October 17-21)
James Fraser, a naval aviator from Newport Beach, Calif. (Season 37)
Aaron Gulyas, a community college history instructor from Grand Blanc, Mich. (Season 38)
Molly Karol, a certified public accountant from Austin, Texas (Season 38)
Tracy Pitzel, an accountant from Ellensburg, Wa. (Season 38)
Renée Russell, a branch office administrator from Baltimore, Md. (Season 38)
Pam Schoenberg, a dentist and entrepreneur from South Salem, N.Y. (Season 38)
Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tenn. (Season 38)
Erica Weiner-Amachi, a teacher from Philadelphia, Pa. (Season 38)
Cindy Zhang, a user experience designer from New York, N.Y. (Season 38)

Week 2 (October 24-28)
Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Md. (Season 38)
Alicia O’Hare, a social worker from Long Beach, N.Y. (Season 38)
Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minn. (Season 38)
Tom Philipose, a writing professor from Forest Hills, N.Y. (Season 38)
Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant and business owner from Silver Spring, Md. (Season 37)
Jeff Smith, a music educator from San Diego, Calif. (Season 38)
Sarah Snider, a teacher from Fishers, Ind. (Season 38)
Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Ill. (Season 37)
Jack Weller, a law student from San Diego, Calif. (Season 37)

IN THIS ARTICLE
