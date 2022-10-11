ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Big Bang Theory Cast Felt “Blindsided” By Jim Parsons’ Exit

Watch: Jim Parsons Shares Major Casting SECRETS From Big Bang Theory. In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, which ran on CBS for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, the cast and crew of the hit sitcom—including stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and creator Chuck Lorre—reflected back on Jim Parsons' surprising decision to leave the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cloris Leachman
Person
Marcia Cross
Person
Doris Roberts
Person
Kathryn Joosten
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Marc Cherry
Person
Betty White
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo

Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Three Deaths#Desperate Housewives#Retirement#Abc#West Wing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy