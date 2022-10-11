Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves waited until Friday morning to officially announce their National League Division Series Game 3 starter, who will be Spencer Strider. The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal rookie year, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 131.2 innings. Strider especially dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, posting a 1.27 ERA against them and striking out 34 in four starts.
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Boone Explains Decision to Start Jose Trevino Over Kyle Higashioka in ALDS
NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka did everything he possibly could to earn a spot in New York's starting lineup to begin the playoffs, hitting .354 with a .956 OPS over his final 15 games of the regular season. Manager Aaron Boone instead elected to pencil All-Star Jose...
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
Yordan Alvarez Leaves the Mariners Helpless in Houston
Sometimes, there is absolutely nothing you can do. A hitter is so locked in that it doesn’t matter how good your pitcher is or where you pitch to him, or even whether you pitch to him at all—he’ll find a way to beat you. That’s Yordan Alvarez...
Tri-City Herald
Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options
ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers NLDS: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off The Wheels To Stop Score At Home
There wasn't a lot that went right for the Dodgers Wednesday as they lost game two of the NLDS, but it didn't stop Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol from making arguably the best play for his team. Graterol came into the sixth inning and pitched 1.0 innings giving up one run in the process.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS
Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
Tri-City Herald
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead
The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Tri-City Herald
It’s win or go home for the Mariners Saturday after getting out-muscled twice in Houston
The Mariners will return to Seattle for Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against rival Houston needing a win to keep this postseason run going. Following a deflating walk-off loss to the Astros in Tuesday’s series-opener at Minute Maid Park, Seattle lost again Thursday afternoon, dropping a 4-2 loss in Houston as the AL West champions took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Tri-City Herald
MLB Meets CBD With Major Sponsorship Deal
Months after the league allowed individual teams to sell sponsorships to cannabidiol (CBD) companies, Major League Baseball now has an official league-wide CBD partner in Charlotte's Web Holdings (CWBHF) . MLB is now the first major professional sports league with a CBD partnership, marking a big milestone for a still...
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
