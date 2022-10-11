ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, Mayor George Brown presented his 2023 budget for the city of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning. Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget. "We faced countless challenges and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Vote for your favorite Pennsylvania trail

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tree-covered, paved, or riverside — there are many trails to choose from for a stroll in the Wyoming Valley and throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. "We have a tremendous amount of trails in Luzerne County, absolutely," said Estelle Campenni of West Pittston. But Campenni...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hazleton, PA
City
Danville, PA
City
Middleburg, PA
City
Montrose, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Tunkhannock, PA
Newswatch 16

Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Special needs playground opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was no waiting for the ribbon cutting before children took over the merry-go-round, slides, and more at the new playground in Wilkes-Barre, but it took place regardless. The new playground at Kirby Park is geared toward families with children with special needs, like 8-year-old Chase...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Shapiro makes stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County Democratic Committee hosted a "Red, White and Blue Brunch" at the Genetti Best Western Hotel in Wilkes-Barre. Attorney General and Democratic Candidate for Governor Josh Shapiro was the featured speaker. More than 100 people attended the brunch in Wilkes-Barre. Check out WNEP's YouTube...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Charity#The Feed A Friend#Wnep#Berwick Corps Mailing
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Area honorary captain leads the pack

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After almost twenty years, Paul Zajaczkowski it took the field as an honorary captain for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf Pack. Zajaczkowski was born with down syndrome, but that never stopped him from making his way to the football field to watch his team practice. "He was...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy