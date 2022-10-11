Read full article on original website
Wilkes-Barre mayor announces no tax increase for city
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, Mayor George Brown presented his 2023 budget for the city of Wilkes-Barre Friday morning. Mayor Brown announced no tax increase is proposed for this year thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan that balanced out the budget. "We faced countless challenges and...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Pennsylvania's newest state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On the stretch of the Susquehanna River is Wyoming County's newest — and first — state park. Two weeks ago, the state announced they were creating what's now known as the "Vosburg Neck" State Park. Jon Meyer decided to take the Pennsylvania Road...
Vote for your favorite Pennsylvania trail
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tree-covered, paved, or riverside — there are many trails to choose from for a stroll in the Wyoming Valley and throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. "We have a tremendous amount of trails in Luzerne County, absolutely," said Estelle Campenni of West Pittston. But Campenni...
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Special needs playground opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was no waiting for the ribbon cutting before children took over the merry-go-round, slides, and more at the new playground in Wilkes-Barre, but it took place regardless. The new playground at Kirby Park is geared toward families with children with special needs, like 8-year-old Chase...
Here's everything you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania | WNEP Election Guide 2022
General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2022. General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2022. General Election Day is Tuesday, November...
Shapiro makes stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County Democratic Committee hosted a "Red, White and Blue Brunch" at the Genetti Best Western Hotel in Wilkes-Barre. Attorney General and Democratic Candidate for Governor Josh Shapiro was the featured speaker. More than 100 people attended the brunch in Wilkes-Barre. Check out WNEP's YouTube...
Wilkes-Barre Area honorary captain leads the pack
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After almost twenty years, Paul Zajaczkowski it took the field as an honorary captain for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf Pack. Zajaczkowski was born with down syndrome, but that never stopped him from making his way to the football field to watch his team practice. "He was...
