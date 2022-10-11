Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
The Daily South
82-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Crochets Nearly 200 Hats For Blind And Deaf Students
With autumn approaching, it occurred to Julia "Judy" Pitts that each student at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind might appreciate a warm, colorful hat. "I've been crocheting for over 50 years," Pitts said in a statement. "During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) came to mind."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
South Carolina middle schooler dies after ATV accident
One person is dead following an ATV accident, according to Anderson District 3. Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, was injured in an ATV accident and died.
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WBTV
Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
WYFF4.com
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Man hit, killed in South Carolina by vehicle that left the scene, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was hit and killed Tuesday night, and the vehicle that hit him did not stop, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler said Terry John Roland, 32, of Gaffney, was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle headed north.
WITN
Armed person still at large; off-duty officer shot & killed in east Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed in an east Raleigh neighborhood as police are responding to an active shooter situation. Sources have told WRAL that multiple people are dead from the shooting. Several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked along...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
WITN
Five people killed in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Raleigh Police say a suspect is in custody. Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina Supreme Court reverses sentence in 2017 child death case
The South Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the 2017 conviction of a Pickens County woman accused of killing her grandson three years earlier. Angela Brewer had been sentenced to 20 years in the death of 13-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lusk, who died from a dose of oxycodone found in his sippy cup.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
WYFF4.com
Former girlfriend of South Carolina man arrested for killing estranged wife now charged, warrants say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Arrest warrants show that the former girlfriend of an Upstate man, who was charged in the killing of his estranged wife, lied to authorities during the investigation. On Oct. 24, 2016, Simpsonville police say Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt, 22, was found stabbed to death in an abandoned...
cn2.com
Chester Co. School Board Candidate Forum
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are less than a month away from Election 2022. In Chester County several school board seats are open and there are many candidates looking for their chance to serve. The Chester County School District Teacher Forum holding an event this week, giving...
Comments / 0