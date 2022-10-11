ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football offers 4-star ATH Troy Stevenson

By James Morgan
 2 days ago
Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs and defensive backs coach Fran Brown are on the recruiting trail again. Brown is one of the nation’s top recruiters in the class of 2023 cycle.

Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star athlete Troy Stevenson. Stevenson, a member of the class of 2024, plays high school football for Philip Simmons High School in Charleston, South Carolina.

Stevenson is ranked as the No. 284 recruit in the class of 2024 per 247Sports. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound athlete is the No. 40 player at his position and the fifth-ranked recruit in South Carolina.

The Philip Simmons star attended the Georgia-Auburn game. Stevenson has scholarship offers from Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and more.

The four-star has also taken recruiting visits to South Carolina and Penn State. Troy Stevenson primarily plays cornerback and wide receiver in high school. Stevenson, who also plays basketball, has excellent leaping ability and consistently makes plays on the football.

The class of 2024 athlete announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Georgia football recently added another commitment to the class of 2024 in Sacovie White.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska TE will miss the remainder of the season

According to The Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland, Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph ruled out tight end Thomas Fidone II for the remainder of the season. “I don’t want to take a chance with him,” Joseph said per Bland. Fidone had not played a game this season, as he is recovering from a knee injury. He appeared in only one game in 2021. Joseph added that Fidone is “moving well”. “But he’s really moving well right now,” Joseph said via Bland. “He’s in a good spot right now. But he understands that we’re not going to put him out there until, really, he’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Former Tiger signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Tiger signed by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Clemson Tiger is getting another shot at playing at the next level. Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday. Gallman, who played with the Tigers for three seasons (2014-16), most recently played with the Minnesota Vikings (two games) and Atlanta Falcons (six games) back in 2021. The Georgia native was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (No, 140 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2017-20) in New York. Through 61 NFL game appearances (14 starts), Gallman has garnered 366 carries for 1,548...
KANSAS CITY, MO
