ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Here’s how you can donate baby supplies to Florida families in need

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnNLC_0iUiRe9200

There’s an urgent need for donations of baby formula and other baby supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Healthy Start is asking for donations of pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, and other baby supplies for families with babies in hurricane-affected areas.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Since some areas lack access to safe drinking water, Healthy Start is requesting only pre-mixed — not powdered formula. To speed delivery of the supplies, those donating are asked to purchase the items online and request for them to be shipped directly to one of the Healthy Start locations listed below:

You can also purchase needed goods through wish lists on Amazon:

  • Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades). Click here to purchase needed items.
  • Charlotte: Click here to purchase needed items.
  • Sarasota: Click here to purchase needed items.
  • Manatee: Click here to purchase needed items.
  • Hardee, Highlands, and Polk: Click here to purchase needed items.
  • Flagler and Volusia: Click here to purchase needed items.
  • DeSoto: Click here to purchase needed items.

To make a cash donation, please go to the Healthy Start Coalition’s website listed below:

Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
PLANetizen

Hurricane Ian Puts Renewed Focus on Florida's Barrier Islands

Ten days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa, one of Lee County's many barrier islands, focus continues to be placed on the timeliness of evacuation orders issued by the county. “The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm,” reported NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen, on October 8.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Wauchula, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Awards $2.5 Million to Help Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded an initial $2.5 million to businesses through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. This program was activated by DeSantis following Hurricane Ian, to provide short-term, zero interest loans to small businesses that experienced financial impacts or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply now through December 2, 2022, or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Homesense to Open first Florida Store at UTC in Sarasota

Florida’s first Homesense is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The home furnishings retailer will open Nov. 10 in a 30,000-square-foot store in the West District at UTC, located next to Old Navy on the west side of Cattlemen Dr. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies portfolio that also includes TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, offers an expansive selection of brand-name furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, décor and more at discounted prices. The company was founded by TJX in Canada in 2001 and later launched in the United States in 2017. There are about 40 Homesense stores in the U.S., mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Homesense is among an exciting lineup of new businesses coming to UTC in the next several months. Other new shops and restaurants opening soon include Christmas Tree Shops, an off-price home goods retailer that is scheduled to open October 29; Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, a popular Florida spot for authentic Mexican fare in a vibrant setting; Yard House, a modern American restaurant and bar with more than 100 beers on tap; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Kelly’s Roast Beef, a Boston-area staple for more than 70 years; Post Kitchen & Bar, a new modern American bistro from the owner of Apollonia Grill; The Breakfast Company; and more.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Daytona#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Flagler#Lakeview Place
Marry Evens

Here Are The Top Perfect Places to Find Yummilicious Cuban Sandwiches in Florida in 2022

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. One of the best cultural carriers in existence is food. "An apple is not only the red sweet thing that you take for nutrition," wrote Nevada Stajcic in her academic paper "Understanding Culture: Food as a Means of Communication."
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
L. Cane

Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall

It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy