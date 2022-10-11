Hurricane Ian: Here’s how you can donate baby supplies to Florida families in need
There’s an urgent need for donations of baby formula and other baby supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Healthy Start is asking for donations of pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, and other baby supplies for families with babies in hurricane-affected areas.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Since some areas lack access to safe drinking water, Healthy Start is requesting only pre-mixed — not powdered formula. To speed delivery of the supplies, those donating are asked to purchase the items online and request for them to be shipped directly to one of the Healthy Start locations listed below:
You can also purchase needed goods through wish lists on Amazon:
- Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades). Click here to purchase needed items.
- Charlotte: Click here to purchase needed items.
- Sarasota: Click here to purchase needed items.
- Manatee: Click here to purchase needed items.
- Hardee, Highlands, and Polk: Click here to purchase needed items.
- Flagler and Volusia: Click here to purchase needed items.
- DeSoto: Click here to purchase needed items.
To make a cash donation, please go to the Healthy Start Coalition’s website listed below:
- Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, 1921 Jefferson Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (Lee, Collier, Glades, Hendry counties).
- Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition, c/o Magi Cooper, Executive Director, 24440 Lakeview Place, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
- Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, 1750 17th St Building A, Sarasota, FL 34234.
- Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County, 612 7th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221.
- Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands, Polk Counties, 115 KD Revell Rd. Wauchula, FL 33830.
- Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties, 109 Executive Cir, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian (WFTV)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0