Hurricane Ian: Here’s how you can donate baby supplies to Florida families in need

There’s an urgent need for donations of baby formula and other baby supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Healthy Start is asking for donations of pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, and other baby supplies for families with babies in hurricane-affected areas.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Since some areas lack access to safe drinking water, Healthy Start is requesting only pre-mixed — not powdered formula. To speed delivery of the supplies, those donating are asked to purchase the items online and request for them to be shipped directly to one of the Healthy Start locations listed below:

You can also purchase needed goods through wish lists on Amazon:

Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades). Click here to purchase needed items.

Charlotte: Click here to purchase needed items.

Sarasota: Click here to purchase needed items.

Manatee: Click here to purchase needed items.

Hardee, Highlands, and Polk: Click here to purchase needed items.

Flagler and Volusia: Click here to purchase needed items.

DeSoto: Click here to purchase needed items.

To make a cash donation, please go to the Healthy Start Coalition’s website listed below:

Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian (WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group