ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Tri-City Herald

A Closer Look at the Cowboys with 5 Questions and Answers

Here are five questions I asked Timm Hamm, who covers the Dallas Cowboys for SI Cowboys Country. 1. Cooper Rush's emergence has been a surprise here in Philly and nationally as well. Why do you think he has been able to have such great success in place of Dak Prescott?
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders
Tri-City Herald

Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sued for $10 million in New Orleans by the man who accused Kamara of assaulting him outside of a Las Vegas casino in February during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. Darnell Greene of Houston accused Kamara and a group of his friends of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Just How Healthy is the Eagles’ Offensive Line?

PHILADELPHIA – Your view of the Eagles' injury report on Thursday when it comes to the offensive line depends on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full type or a glass-half-empty sort. Four of the five linemen were limited due to injury. The only one who wasn’t was right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy