Security Footage Shows Dog Abandoned in Parking Lot

By Patrick Kuklinski
 3 days ago
(Image Credit: Unknown business security footage)

Late last week, a small Terrier mix was discovered tied outside of the Animal Hospital of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y.

No message had been left for staff, not even a note to accompany the abandoned dog.

Abandoned in the Parking Lot

Security footage for the animal hospital showed a dark sedan pulling up to the parking lot just after 11:00 am. In seconds, a woman got out of the car with small dog in tow and walked the pup to a post in the corner. She then tied up the dog and sprinted back to her car, leaving the dog behind.

Dr. Brenda Buck, lead veterinarian at the hospital, remarked on how negatively this situation likely impacted the pup. “Dogs are very bonded to their owners. And for a dog, they’re almost like children. They have kind of the emotional capacity of a toddler.  And they don’t understand why the person they love and they trust has all of a sudden left them,” said Dr. Buck. “He’s a neutered young adult male, maybe a year old. He was in really good weight. His coat was nice and clean. He had a collar on. Super, super friendly, so I think this dog had been well cared for.  Somebody loved him.” A police report was filed. Moral code aside, abandoning a dog is also a crime.

What to Do When You Can No Longer Afford a Pet

It’s an unfortunate truth that, post-pandemic puppy boom, many households are desperate to rehome pets they can no longer afford or have the time to care for. The rising cost of living has made keeping a pet difficult for many. However, with so many avenues to rehome pets, there’s no need to cruelly dump a beloved companion or mistreat them. Sadly, as documented in this case, some people won’t spend their time doing the right thing for a pet in their charge.

While the cruelty of the woman in this story is unusual and sad, the dilemmas she was likely facing when keeping a pet are common. If you’re having trouble affording your pet, look for a local pet food bank ; even if you can’t find one, many shelters or rescues are willing to provide temporary assistance if you call and ask politely. There’s also low-cost veterinary assistance plans if you’re having trouble providing veterinary care for an animal in your care. Assistance programs for struggling pet owners may be able to help you until you get to a place where caring for your beloved companion gets easier.

Comments / 10

Tita Escargo
3d ago

How cruel. These are babies. They don't understand . People that do that should be put in jail for a long time. Preferably in a box outside in the sun to bake slowly. I hope they track this person down. There was no mention of that as though it's ok if you can't afford the pet anymore. I have a dog. If I have to live under a bridge, she comes with me. Family.

Reply
3
