The 4th Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival and Conference of Physically Integrated Dance 10/27/22, 10/28/22, 10/29/22
The 4th Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival and Conference of Physically Integrated Dance. Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD) welcome back their Fourth Annual Forward Motion Dance Festival & Conference of Physically Integrated Dance (FM4). With leading support from the National Endowment of the Arts, KPD presents a full program featuring a powerful line-up of never-before-seen works, panel discussions and educational workshops.
Little Monster Tales @ Haunted Hike 10/22/22
A Live performance at an Outdoor Haunted House Event with the carnival-style area with rides at Bill Baggs Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. Get in the Halloween spirit with a frightfully fun Haunted Hike at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Saturday, October 22. Besides the hike, the park will be hosting a carnival featuring a performance of Little Monsters Theatre by Fantasy Theatre Factory, food trucks, ice cream truck, cash bar, face painting, pumpkin patch and DJ.
