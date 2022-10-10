A Live performance at an Outdoor Haunted House Event with the carnival-style area with rides at Bill Baggs Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. Get in the Halloween spirit with a frightfully fun Haunted Hike at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Saturday, October 22. Besides the hike, the park will be hosting a carnival featuring a performance of Little Monsters Theatre by Fantasy Theatre Factory, food trucks, ice cream truck, cash bar, face painting, pumpkin patch and DJ.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO