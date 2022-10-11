Read full article on original website
De León, Cedillo Under Pressure to Follow Martinez and Resign from City Council
One day after Nury Martinez resigned from the Los Angeles City Council in the fallout of the City Hall racism scandal, the wait continues Thursday to see if Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo will follow suit. Both are under widespread pressure to step down following the weekend...
Dozens Protest Outside Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon’s Office
Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De LeÃ³n is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de LeÃ³n and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
Martinez Resigns From LA Council As Criticism of Her Racist Statements Grows
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up...
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
City Adopts `Action Plan’ to Reduce Homelessness
A newly adopted plan to reduce citywide homelessness through a series of incremental steps will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Wednesday. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday night adopted a “Homeless Action Plan” that relies...
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Agrees to Plead Guilty
The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LA County Launches Mobile Medical Clinics for Homeless
Los Angeles County Friday launched a fleet of mobile medical clinics to make daily stops at encampments throughout the area to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness. Each Housing for Health mobile medical unit is equipped with full-service exam rooms to provide primary care, such as...
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants
Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Sentencing Due for Sherman Oaks Woman in Health Care Fraud Case
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks faces sentencing Friday for running a fraud scheme in which more than $20 million in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to one count each of health care fraud and tax evasion. She and four others — including a former fraud investigator at Anthem Blue Cross — were charged in 2018 in a multi-year conspiracy to commit health care fraud against at least eight companies.
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. at Via Marina and Marquesas Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Andrew Chilcott, 39, of Marina del Rey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles...
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
Board Set to Finalize New Short-Term Rental Regulations
The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to formally adopt new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. The board has held three prior hearings to consider the overhauled Short-Term Rental Ordinance,...
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
