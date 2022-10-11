Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Centre Daily
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
FRISCO - The working concept is that the Dallas Cowboys could use some additional help at wide receiver. Here inside The Star, that concept is largely being dismissed, as CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup make up what Dallas believes is a formidable pair, with a handful of other complementary guys - and at some point the rehabbing Steelers ex James Washington - giving them a full room.
Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Centre Daily
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Centre Daily
Bulletin-Board Buzz Fizzles for Nick Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA - DeMarcus Lawrence spoke to reporters in North Texas on Thursday and correctly surmised that the Sunday night NFC East showdown between Dallas and the Eagles will be determined between the lines at Lincoln Financial Field. After the star defensive end got a few too many questions about Philadelphia's...
Centre Daily
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Centre Daily
Saints Will Be Without Multiple Key Players on Sunday Against Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints won't have top cornerback Marshon Lattimore or starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on Sunday against the Bengals. All three veterans missed practice this week and were officially ruled out on Friday. Defensive end Payton Turner was also ruled out. Rookie wide...
Centre Daily
CeeDee Lamb OUT of Practice, ‘Questionable’ for Cowboys at Darius Slay’s Eagles
When it comes to star corners in the NFL, there aren't many better than Darius Slay, and Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb can expect to see plenty of the Philadelphia Eagles veteran on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. "He does everything well as far as the position goes," Lamb...
Centre Daily
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) hit the road after three straight home games to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). The Steelers have dropped four straight since defeating Cincinnati in their season-opener. The Buccaneers bounced back in a divisional game against Atlanta last weekend to snap a two-game losing streak.
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Centre Daily
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Centre Daily
Packers suffering reversal of fortune in turnover margin
When the Green Bay Packers have forced at least one turnover during Matt LaFleur’s coaching tenure, they nearly always have won the game. The problem is they aren’t producing enough takeaways yet this season and they're off to their worst five-game start since LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers (3-2) will try to correct that problem Sunday when they host the New York Jets (3-2).
Centre Daily
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Centre Daily
Chicago Bears Let Down Doc Rivers on His Birthday
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers turned 61 on Thursday. With the day off following his team’s preseason finale, which ended in a dominant win to finish 4-0, Rivers felt good he had the opportunity to celebrate his birthday by watching his favorite football team play. The Chicago Bears...
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Centre Daily
Tyler Herro Gives Miami Heat Another Playmaker In The Starting Lineup
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is expected to bringing to scoring to the starting lineup. He also adds to the play-making dynamic, which should take the load off point guard Kyle Lowry and the other facilitators. Last year Herro averaged a career-high four assists and should only improve playing more with the starters.
Centre Daily
Report: Paul Reed Earns Contract Guarantee With Sixers
As the Philadelphia 76ers work on finalizing their 2022-2023 roster, they rewarded Paul Reed with a fully guaranteed contract for the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Reed joined the Sixers through the team’s 2020 draft. After the Sixers snagged Tyrese Maxey in round one and picked up Isaiah...
Isiah Harwell dishes on unofficial visit to UNC
The UNC basketball program continues the push to build the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and this Fall will be critical in terms of visits. But UNC also hosted a prospect in the 2025 class as well. Five-star guard Isiah Harwell took an unofficial visit to UNC recently, getting an early look at the campus and the program. The Idaho native made the trip out as UNC had the chance to impress the talented recruit. Following the visit, Harwell dished on his time at UNC to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, and it sounds like it went well. Here is what Harwell said: “All...
