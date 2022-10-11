Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Prosecutor: ‘Head Shot Gang’ – Two Atlantic City Men Plead Guilty
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved two more guilty pleas from Atlantic City violent offenders. “On October 12, 2022, two men pled guilty to their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the gang known as Head Shot Gang, a.k.a., Front Street, that occurred between January and May 2021 in Atlantic City,” said Reynolds.
N.J. woman indicted after she lent 16-year-old a car he crashed, killing a friend
A woman has been indicted on child endangerment charges after she allegedly lent a car to an unlicensed 16-year-old who crashed the vehicle in Salem County, killing his teen passenger. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township, was indicted this week on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare...
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking
Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities
A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company
An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
Two Atlantic City men plead guilty to gang-motivated shootings
Two members of a violent Atlantic City gang pleaded guilty for their part in a string of violence that included employing juveniles. Quashawn Harris and Saa’lih Davis, who both were involved in a 2016 shoot-out when they were juveniles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to their involvement in an ongoing gang battle.
Major marijuana bust after police see people sleeping in car in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs. On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
RELATED PEOPLE
Authorities announce another arrest in connection with deadly H20i car rally
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced another arrest in connection with a deadly H2Oi car rally at the Jersey Shore.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Family Of Murder Suspect Killed By Philly SWAT Officers Serving Warrant Seek Support
Family members of a murder and robbery suspect who was shot and killed by Philadelphia SWAT officers serving a warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 12 are turning to the community for support. Raheem Lee, 19, allegedly shot at three of the officers during the incident around 6:30 a.m. at North 10th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
2 women admit role in drug trafficking meth throughout southern NJ
Two women admitted in court Thursday to trafficking methamphetamine throughout southern New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.
Well-being Check Results in 2 Arrests, 14 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized. The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a...
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick
A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
fox29.com
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey
Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said. Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time. All...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0