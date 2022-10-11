Read full article on original website
Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
New York Sheriffs from across state at WGI for Sheriffs’ Showdown 2
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – Law enforcement from sheriff’s offices across New York faced off for a friendly race at the Glen starting Thursday morning. The Sheriffs’ Showdown raises funds to help send roughly 900 kids to the New York State Sheriff’s institute summer camp for free.
Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
Assembly Candidates Debating In Bid For Election Tonight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat will debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown tonight. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra Lewis (D) will spend 60-minutes answering questions ahead of this fall’s November election.
Soaking Rain Moves In For Thursday, Colder Air On The Way
JAMESTOWN – Thursday will be an all-out yucky day with rain showers and falling temperatures, but that will only a bit a little spoonful of what is in the cards next week as the coolest air so far this season surges in. High pressure has started to slide off...
Better Friday Ahead, Decent Weekend For Fall Foliage Viewing
JAMESTOWN – The rain will be coming to end for Friday and much of the upcoming weekend, leading to some overall decent weather to catch some of the fall foliage colors across the region while temperatures fall below average once again. We have been dealing with “weather whiplash” on...
