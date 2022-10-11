ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Advocates and state legislators rally outside the New York State Capital for access to cancer medications

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Wednesday outside the New York State Capital, advocates and some lawmakers gathered to protest against a policy change to the Medicaid Pharmacy Program. On Sep. 1 of this year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) changed their policy where Medicaid consumers enrolled in Mainstream Managed Care can non longer receive their oral medications through a physician dispensary. According to the NYSDOH website, Medicaid consumers will receive their prescription medications through the Medicaid Fee-For-Service (FFS) Pharmacy Program.
ALBANY, NY
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
ADVOCACY
State
New York State
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Assembly Candidates Debating In Bid For Election Tonight

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat will debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown tonight. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra Lewis (D) will spend 60-minutes answering questions ahead of this fall’s November election.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Soaking Rain Moves In For Thursday, Colder Air On The Way

JAMESTOWN – Thursday will be an all-out yucky day with rain showers and falling temperatures, but that will only a bit a little spoonful of what is in the cards next week as the coolest air so far this season surges in. High pressure has started to slide off...
ENVIRONMENT
Better Friday Ahead, Decent Weekend For Fall Foliage Viewing

JAMESTOWN – The rain will be coming to end for Friday and much of the upcoming weekend, leading to some overall decent weather to catch some of the fall foliage colors across the region while temperatures fall below average once again. We have been dealing with “weather whiplash” on...
ENVIRONMENT

