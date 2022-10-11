ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Family fun at St. Andrews Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing. No fishing...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend. The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m. After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Jaxson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Jaxson, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet shepherd mix is about two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Turning back the pages in Panama City history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say home is where the heart is. At the heart of Panama City, is its history. The Panama City Publishing Company serves as a small window into the past on Beck Ave. in St. Andrews. Opened in 1920 by George West and his wife Lillian, the small building served the community for over 85 years. George is credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing the area from a small fishing town into an established city. West’s great-great Grandson, Buddy, inherited the building before selling it to the city of Panama City in 2005; the West’s family legacy was preserved by turning the building into a museum.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
momcollective.com

Best Coffee Spot in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

One of the best parts about the weather cooling down that now is the perfect time to enjoy that morning (or maybe afternoon!) cup of coffee outside. If you are anything like me, I have the perfect spot for you to grab coffee in Fort Walton Beach, mama. Coffee Ave...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Candlelight Service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pregnancy and Infant Loss National Awareness Day is recognized as October 15. Kelly Byrns Davis, Healthy Start Program Manager, stopped by the station today to share with viewers the details of the event happening to commemorate this day. The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Candlelight...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County House Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage. It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today. Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Holmes Co. High School throwing a frightening fundraiser

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School students are hosting a frightening fundraiser. The ‘CarnEVIL of Screams’ is happening all October to raise money for their end-of-the-year project-graduation party. More than 100 students have been involved in the pre-production process since May.Now they are seeing it all come together. The community is welcome to […]
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Falling Into Fun with Chad Gainey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can’t have Halloween without pumpkin carving. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, an expert carver shared his tips and tricks of the craft. Chad Gainey joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to show how to create one-of-a-kind pumpkins. Whether it...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL

