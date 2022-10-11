Hockey season is upon us, and the Rangers kick off their season tonight at home against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just 122 days ago. This is a good test for the Rangers, with a revamped and more complete lineup that has grown through playoff success and heart break. The models may not like them, but there’s a strange confidence in this team that we haven’t seen before. Optimism is at the core of these Rangers predictions for the upcoming season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO