Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over

The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
NBC Chicago

NHL 2022-23 Season Predictions: Playoff Picks and Stanley Cup Winner

NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Atlantic Division:. 1. Tampa Bay Lightning. 2. Toronto Maple Leafs. 3. Florida Panthers. Metropolitan Division:. 1. New...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers, Isles square off in showcase of new coaches

The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders each hired new coaches during last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that's where the similarities in offseason approaches end for the teams, who are slated to begin the 2022-23 season on Thursday night when the Islanders host the Panthers in Elmont, N.Y. The...
ELMONT, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Lightning to begin season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Lightning +101; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers start the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 35-11-5 record in home games last season. The Rangers scored 250 total goals last season (55 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals).
TAMPA, FL
Blue Seat

3 Rangers predictions for the 2022-2023 season

Hockey season is upon us, and the Rangers kick off their season tonight at home against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just 122 days ago. This is a good test for the Rangers, with a revamped and more complete lineup that has grown through playoff success and heart break. The models may not like them, but there’s a strange confidence in this team that we haven’t seen before. Optimism is at the core of these Rangers predictions for the upcoming season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

PSN Predicts: 2022-2023 Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers issued their final roster. Now, we wait for tonight’s faceoff versus the New Jersey Devils at 7pm. Last season was disastrous, and the odds remain stacked against the Flyers. The odds of them winning the Stanley Cup are +20000, per Draft Kings. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes have worse odds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
PITTSBURGH, PA

