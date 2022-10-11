ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties Announces Construction Start of Second Build-to-Rent Neighborhood Featuring 194 Homes in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces the second groundbreaking from its new "build-to-rent" (BTR) division focused on single-family rental home neighborhoods. Construction is scheduled to begin in October at The Everstead at Windrose in Spring, Texas. The project will be pursued in a partnership with Principal Real Estate Investors.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Arts Council reveals six new Art Benches

The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) revealed six exciting new Art Benches on October 13 at a celebration attended by artists and underwriters held at the Woodforest Club at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. This brought the total Art Benches in The Woodlands to thirty. View photos from the event on...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
rejournals.com

Angler Construction brings Tesla to Northwest Houston

Angler Construction (Angler), a general contractor based in Houston, Texas, has finished construction on the 90,000-square-foot Tesla Service Center in Northwest Houston. The design/build team completed renovations of the previous Gander Mountain retail store in six months. This is Angler and Tesla’s second project working together. Angler partnered with...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Post Oak Collection Opens Showroom in The Woodlands

HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s Post Oak Motor Cars, a Tilman Fertitta company and home to Bentley, Bugatti, Rimac, Karma, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, is excited to announce its second Houston-area location now open in The Woodlands. The 5,000-square-foot luxury showroom is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Dr. Suite 180, offering a unique boutique shopping experience for those searching for their next high-end or exotic supercar.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Numero28 Brings Italian Comfort Food to Highland Village

You can’t help but think of the movie “Eat Pray Love” while dining at Numero28, the new, casual Italian restaurant at 3974 Westheimer in Highland Village. Reading through a menu consisting of fresh, housemade pastas, pizzas and Southern Italian classics will have you mentally playing a movie montage of Julia Roberts slurping up Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, indulging in a pizza Napolitana and learning the art of dolce far niente – the art of doing nothing.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Waterfront Estate with French Inspired Magnificent Architectural Design and Immaculate Gardens Seeks $4.29 Million in Spring

10 Philbrook Way, Spring, Texas is a French inspired magnificent estate on nearly an acre waterfront lot offers elegant outdoor loggias, spectacular pool & fountains, vibrant gardens & serene pond. 800+ bottle climatized sunken wine room. This Home in Spring offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Philbrook Way, please contact Aaron Harris (Phone: 281-796-6620) at Aaron Harris Realty for full support and perfect service.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township presents Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart

The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, in partnership with the Texas Recreation and Park Society, will present a free movie night event, Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Join us under the stars at the outdoor amphitheater located at the Rob Fleming Park Recreation Center,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MySanAntonio

Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

City Place Celebrates the Season with Giant Gingerbread Village & Tree Lighting; Debuts Farmers Market

SPRING, TX – The holiday season gets underway at north Houston’s City Place in November with spotlights ranging from the Giant Gingerbread Village and lighting event for the floating 35-foot tree to Arnaldo Richards’ Picos tamale pop-up and farmers market launch. The exciting happenings are all taking place on and around the community’s popular central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE

