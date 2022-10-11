You can’t help but think of the movie “Eat Pray Love” while dining at Numero28, the new, casual Italian restaurant at 3974 Westheimer in Highland Village. Reading through a menu consisting of fresh, housemade pastas, pizzas and Southern Italian classics will have you mentally playing a movie montage of Julia Roberts slurping up Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, indulging in a pizza Napolitana and learning the art of dolce far niente – the art of doing nothing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO