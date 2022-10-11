After living in two different apartment complexes in Capitol Hill in the last three years, I am tired of having nowhere to put my recycling. Before moving to Denver, I lived in Wheat Ridge and Boulder where recycling services were readily available at all of my residences. It never even dawned on me that I would ever live somewhere with no recycling. It seemed like such an obvious service that no residential place should operate without.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO