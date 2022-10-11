Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates New Metro East Mega Storage Opening With Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - The new Metro East Mega Storage at 5222 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, has opened a new business that will cater to large vehicles and larger items in general with covered parking. A ribbon cutting was held by the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at the Metro East...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Mega Storage Open for Business in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Metro East Mega Storage opening its doors to the Edwardsville community.
starvedrock.media
$20 million apartment, retail development underway in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE — The former headquarters for the Edwardsville fire and police departments will be redeveloped into a $20 million commercial development with apartments, retail and office space. Fireside Financial, an Edwardsville-based investment firm, is leading the development called The Station on Main, at 400-420 North Main Street. The site...
Metro East transit agency says lack of drivers will force it to cut routes
Madison County Transit officials say after 18 months of mandated overtime - its understaffed workforce needs a break. The agency says it is 30 drivers short of what it needs to maintain current routes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
KMOV
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
High levels of radioactive lead found at Jana Elementary School | 'This has been here since the 1940s'
FLORISSANT, Mo. — After nearly a century of waiting, an independent study found Jana Elementary School is contaminated with high levels of radioactive lead. The study said, "The test results indicate high levels of radioactive lead, Pb 210 found in the following areas:. Inside the Jana Elementary school building...
advantagenews.com
County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters
An employee at an East Alton scrap dealer is accused of buying catalytic converters without the required paperwork, and now his employer may have to forfeit nearly 300 of the pieces of equipment. 42-year-old John T. Freely II of Belleville has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from Summit Processors.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 9 years for crashing into Madison County home while drunk, killing woman inside
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a deadly incident while he was drunk. The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Beasley crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on Joy Avenue on July 5, 2021. Virginia Ohren, 74, was inside her home and was pinned by the truck and died from her injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
advantagenews.com
Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks
Construction on a Starbucks that is planned for where the Alton Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated is still expected to begin soon, but the project has suffered some delays. Originally the hope was to get dirt moving months ago, but soil contamination issues had to be rectified first.
edglentoday.com
Tradition Continues With The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest
BUZZ MAGAZINE - The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest will be held Sunday, October 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville, Illinois. The annual festival, a celebration of the Leclaire National Historic District, is a long-standing fall tradition. The festival will kick off this year with music...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Rock Cut State Park – Illinois
In mid-September, I took a trip to Rock Cut State Park. Rock Cut State Park is located near the Illinois/Wisconsin border and was about a 4.5 hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri. I actually took this trip solo, but met up with a group of all female campers and had an amazing time.
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
EPA fines Eureka business $15K for using automobile ‘defeat devices’￼￼
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect $15,000 from a Eureka business for accused of installing illegal “defeat devices.”
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
Comments / 0