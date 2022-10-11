ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

$20 million apartment, retail development underway in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The former headquarters for the Edwardsville fire and police departments will be redeveloped into a $20 million commercial development with apartments, retail and office space. Fireside Financial, an Edwardsville-based investment firm, is leading the development called The Station on Main, at 400-420 North Main Street. The site...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
WENTZVILLE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

County seeks forfeiture of catalytic converters

An employee at an East Alton scrap dealer is accused of buying catalytic converters without the required paperwork, and now his employer may have to forfeit nearly 300 of the pieces of equipment. 42-year-old John T. Freely II of Belleville has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from Summit Processors.
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks

Construction on a Starbucks that is planned for where the Alton Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated is still expected to begin soon, but the project has suffered some delays. Originally the hope was to get dirt moving months ago, but soil contamination issues had to be rectified first.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Tradition Continues With The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest

BUZZ MAGAZINE - The 30th Annual Leclaire Parkfest will be held Sunday, October 16, from noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville, Illinois. The annual festival, a celebration of the Leclaire National Historic District, is a long-standing fall tradition. The festival will kick off this year with music...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Rock Cut State Park – Illinois

In mid-September, I took a trip to Rock Cut State Park. Rock Cut State Park is located near the Illinois/Wisconsin border and was about a 4.5 hour drive from St. Louis, Missouri. I actually took this trip solo, but met up with a group of all female campers and had an amazing time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

