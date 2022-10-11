Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Fatally Injuring Carjacking Victim in Pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Looking for Hit-And-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a man who was crossing a street in Long Beach. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon arrival, officers located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman in Tustin
A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin. Quin Kalis Sheridan, who has been in custody since Dec. 3, 2020, waived all of his custody credits to avoid state prison and be placed on probation, according to his attorney, Brian Gurwitz. Sheridan will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and must also participate in a mental health treatment program.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA County Sheriff’s Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit Thursday in federal court against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames in a sixth-floor unit in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in South Los Angeles Near Fremont High School
A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in 14 Freeway Crash in Palmdale Area
A motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Avenue O-8, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, the 23-year-old Lancaster man was riding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
mynewsla.com
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Assaulted 14-Year-Old at El Sereno Park
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify and locate the man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday, according to a department statement. The suspect approached the victim and threatened them...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Call of Shooter at Monrovia School
Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
Comments / 0