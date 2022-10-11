A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin. Quin Kalis Sheridan, who has been in custody since Dec. 3, 2020, waived all of his custody credits to avoid state prison and be placed on probation, according to his attorney, Brian Gurwitz. Sheridan will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and must also participate in a mental health treatment program.

TUSTIN, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO