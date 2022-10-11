ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake

Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Boston, MA
Austin, TX
Society
City
New Boston, TX
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston, MA
Education
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Torres Dental celebrates 10-year anniversary in Georgetown

Torres Dental celebrated its 10-year anniversary in September. Torres Dental at 4402 Williams Drive, Ste. 104, Georgetown, specializes in prosthodontics as well as root canal. treatment and surgery. 512-868-5999. https://www.torres-dental-specialties.com/. Reporter, Georgetown. Hunter Terrell became the reporter for the Georgetown edition in January 2021. After graduating from Valdosta State University...
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Stem Education#Volunteers#South Bay#Stem#Game Changers Luncheon
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County

Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
CEDAR PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Austin

3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda

Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave

Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Residents will pay $15 more per month for power for 3 years following Austin Energy rate hike

Two Austin Energy rate hikes could add around $30 to the average resident's monthly bill. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) An Austin Energy rate increase approved Oct. 13 will leave the average residential customer paying $15 per month more for power for the next three years, weeks ahead of an expected jump in AE's base rate that could tack another $15 onto Austinites' monthly bills.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Therapeutic massage studio Apex Bodyworks offering services near Pond Springs Road

Owner Rose Dominguez hosted the grand opening of Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Apex Bodyworks) Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, hosted its grand opening Oct. 1. The 1,200-square-foot studio offers therapeutic body massage for pain management, stretching and sports therapy, as well as beauty services for anti-aging and ache treatments. The store is located near the Maserati and Audi dealership on Pond Springs Road and North US 183 at 13033 Pond Springs Road, Austin. 512-551-2660. www.apexbodyatx.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy