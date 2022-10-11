Read full article on original website
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
FirstLight Home Care to provide in-home health services in North Austin
FirstLight Home Care of North Austin provides home care services for seniors; people recovering from illness, injury or surgery; adults with disabilities; veterans; busy families; and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. (Courtesy Fotolia) FirstLight Home Care of North Austin is now open in Austin...
Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake
Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
Antique boutique Gatherings brings European, elegant home decor to Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt with her dog Gucci opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) After a successful 15 years in downtown Georgetown, antique lover and world traveler Stephanie Ehrhardt said she decided to expand her business, Gatherings, from one store to two. Ehrhardt purchased a 1910...
Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years
Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
Westlake Dermatology celebrates 20th anniversary in October
A Westlake Dermatology clinic in downtown Austin is seen. The business recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Westlake Dermatology celebrated their 20th anniversary Oct. 7. The business opened its first location on Bee Caves Road in 2002. The clinic has a team of doctors who specialize in...
Torres Dental celebrates 10-year anniversary in Georgetown
Torres Dental celebrated its 10-year anniversary in September. Torres Dental at 4402 Williams Drive, Ste. 104, Georgetown, specializes in prosthodontics as well as root canal. treatment and surgery. 512-868-5999. https://www.torres-dental-specialties.com/. Reporter, Georgetown. Hunter Terrell became the reporter for the Georgetown edition in January 2021. After graduating from Valdosta State University...
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School students walk upgraded route on Walk to School Day
Austin ISD's Wooldridge Elementary School in North Austin serves the Quail Creek community with after-school activities at the Boys and Girls Club, GirlStart, Wooldridge Soccer Team and Tech Club. (Courtesy Austin Public Works) About 80 students from Austin ISD’s Wooldridge Elementary School walked to school Oct. 12 on the upgraded...
Election Q&A: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees Place 1
Learn more about the candidates running for Round Rock ISD Place 1 ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will be available Oct. 24-Nov. 4. *Candidate did not adhere to word limit. Responses over 50 words were cut off. What will be your top priorities if you are elected?
Cedar Park accepts funding toward portion of BCRUA water expansion project cost from Williamson County
Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding toward the city's portion of the BCRUA 1D Expansion project cost at an Oct. 13 meeting. (Community Impact) Cedar Park City Council accepted a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County awarding the city $4 million in funding...
Cinnaholic opens to bring fresh-baked sweet treats to the Arboretum in Austin
Cinnaholic vegan bakery at the Arboretum in Austin also serve Barrett's Coffee and Pineapple Dole Whip, a nondairy soft-serve ice cream, along with customizable cinnamon rolls. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) Cinnaholic, a plant-based bakery that serves cinnamon rolls, including create-your-own and other sweet treats, opened Oct. 14 at 10000 Research Blvd., Ste.136,...
Georgetown to host several art events later this month
The city of Georgetown will host a luncheon, an art stroll, a ribbon-cutting and a festival to celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) The city of Georgetown is celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month with several upcoming events for residents and visiting art lovers to enjoy. Lunch...
Georgetown embarks on latest iteration of Downtown Master Plan
Divine Treasures, which is located on the Square, is in the area encompassed by the Downtown Master Plan. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Georgetown city staff are planning to implement a new Downtown Master Plan before the end of 2022 to help steer the city’s future planning and growth of the downtown area.
Georgetown hires Cameron Goodman as next economic development director
Georgetown city staff have appointed Cameron Goodman as economic development director. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) City staff appointed Cameron Goodman as economic development director, according to a Sept. 26 release. “Cameron is the right professional to guide our efforts and the right leader to guide our team. I couldn’t be...
Round Rock ISD celebrates opening of new C.D. Fulkes Middle School campus
A key feature of the new C.D. Fulkes Middle School is the library that overlooks the Brushy Creek. (Courtesy Stantec) Round Rock ISD leaders and officials celebrated the opening of the new C.D. Fulkes Middle School with a ribbon-cutting event Oct. 6. The facility opened at the start of the...
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave
Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
Residents will pay $15 more per month for power for 3 years following Austin Energy rate hike
Two Austin Energy rate hikes could add around $30 to the average resident's monthly bill. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) An Austin Energy rate increase approved Oct. 13 will leave the average residential customer paying $15 per month more for power for the next three years, weeks ahead of an expected jump in AE's base rate that could tack another $15 onto Austinites' monthly bills.
Therapeutic massage studio Apex Bodyworks offering services near Pond Springs Road
Owner Rose Dominguez hosted the grand opening of Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Apex Bodyworks) Apex Bodyworks, a therapeutic massage studio in Northwest Austin, hosted its grand opening Oct. 1. The 1,200-square-foot studio offers therapeutic body massage for pain management, stretching and sports therapy, as well as beauty services for anti-aging and ache treatments. The store is located near the Maserati and Audi dealership on Pond Springs Road and North US 183 at 13033 Pond Springs Road, Austin. 512-551-2660. www.apexbodyatx.com.
