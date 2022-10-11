Read full article on original website
Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher
The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
Steph Curry Organized Healing Conversations With Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors are going through a rough patch right now, but Steph Curry is making sure the team still sticks together through it all. Steve Kerr addressed the media on Tuesday where he talked about the efforts Steph Curry made in keeping...
Report: Draymond Green’s Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out
View the original article to see embedded media. While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch. "Draymond...
Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner
A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.
Lakers News: How Patrick Beverley Feels About “Huddlegate”
With the dust still settling on NBA Twitter's Thursday drama, which we are not alone in calling "Huddlegate," some of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's teammates, past and present, have relayed their thoughts on the matter. View the original article to see embedded media. A refresher: after an...
Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey
The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.
Will Russell Westbrook Have Same Willingness To Come Off Bench As Dwyane Wade?
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the top reserve for most of the final two and a half years of his Hall of Fame career. It was quite the change for Wade after so many years as a starter. For the most part, he handled it well. In fact, he enjoyed it so much during his final "Last Dance" season. He set a Heat record with 35 points off the bench.
Lakers News: Draymond Green’s Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green stepped away from the team on Saturday after footage leaked of him punching comrade Jordan Poole in the face last Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. That absence would prove to be short-lived. Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports that Green...
Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves waited until Friday morning to officially announce their National League Division Series Game 3 starter, who will be Spencer Strider. The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal rookie year, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 131.2 innings. Strider especially dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, posting a 1.27 ERA against them and striking out 34 in four starts.
With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason
The one part of a team that can either makes or breaks a club's postseason aspirations is its bullpen. The Guardians' bullpen was arguably the most consistent part of the team throughout the regular season. At one point in the back half of August, they went for a combined 32.1 frames without allowing a run.
Despite injuries, 49ers are developing championship formula in 2022 season
Not everything has gone right for the 49ers through five weeks. Rarely does it ever. This is a team that has continually had to battle adversity during the Kyle Shanahan era and they have already had plenty this season as injuries have again threatened to derail their progress. With Trey...
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options
ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
Isiah Harwell dishes on unofficial visit to UNC
The UNC basketball program continues the push to build the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and this Fall will be critical in terms of visits. But UNC also hosted a prospect in the 2025 class as well. Five-star guard Isiah Harwell took an unofficial visit to UNC recently, getting an early look at the campus and the program. The Idaho native made the trip out as UNC had the chance to impress the talented recruit. Following the visit, Harwell dished on his time at UNC to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, and it sounds like it went well. Here is what Harwell said: “All...
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
