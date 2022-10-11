ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Draymond Green’s Punch Knocked Jordan Poole Out

View the original article to see embedded media. While his reports are not always the most accurate, Stephen A. Smith is plugged into a lot of different NBA circles. According to him, he was told that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocked Jordan Poole out with his punch. "Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner

A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: How Patrick Beverley Feels About “Huddlegate”

With the dust still settling on NBA Twitter's Thursday drama, which we are not alone in calling "Huddlegate," some of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's teammates, past and present, have relayed their thoughts on the matter. View the original article to see embedded media. A refresher: after an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey

The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Darvin Ham
Tri-City Herald

Will Russell Westbrook Have Same Willingness To Come Off Bench As Dwyane Wade?

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the top reserve for most of the final two and a half years of his Hall of Fame career. It was quite the change for Wade after so many years as a starter. For the most part, he handled it well. In fact, he enjoyed it so much during his final "Last Dance" season. He set a Heat record with 35 points off the bench.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Braves Set Rotation for NLDS Games 3 and 4 Against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves waited until Friday morning to officially announce their National League Division Series Game 3 starter, who will be Spencer Strider. The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal rookie year, pitching to a 2.67 ERA and striking out 202 batters in 131.2 innings. Strider especially dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, posting a 1.27 ERA against them and striking out 34 in four starts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Los Angeles Times#The Atlanta Hawks#German
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

ARLINGTON - The DFW resident who earlier this month caught New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field is exploring options about what to do with the prize, and has hired a firm to represent him regarding all inquiries in the possible sale of the ball.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isiah Harwell dishes on unofficial visit to UNC

The UNC basketball program continues the push to build the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes and this Fall will be critical in terms of visits. But UNC also hosted a prospect in the 2025 class as well. Five-star guard Isiah Harwell took an unofficial visit to UNC recently, getting an early look at the campus and the program. The Idaho native made the trip out as UNC had the chance to impress the talented recruit. Following the visit, Harwell dished on his time at UNC to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, and it sounds like it went well. Here is what Harwell said: “All...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Country
Germany
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy