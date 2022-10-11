ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon, KY

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corydon, KY
City
Moon, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Seizing#The Blue Moon Ballroom#The Corydon School
14news.com

Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County. Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire. They say several fire agencies are helping them. We’ll...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Corydon, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Corydon’s Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief told Eyewitness News while the cause of the fire is still being determined, the fire is “suspicious” in nature. […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville food truck back in business after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy