Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says
We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire. Fire department officials...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
Owensboro road reopens after field fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
Fire shuts down part of Wilson Lane in Henderson Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called early Friday morning to a fire in Henderson County. Officials with Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue say Wilson Lane is closed from 5th Street to the 600 block as crews battle the fire. They say several fire agencies are helping them. We’ll...
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Corydon, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Corydon’s Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief told Eyewitness News while the cause of the fire is still being determined, the fire is “suspicious” in nature. […]
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
Todd Bridge Road back open in Daviess County after large field fire
UPDATE: Officials say Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling a burning load. Video shared with us appears to show the incident unfold. Click here to see the full story. Original Story:. Crews were called to the scene of a large field fire in...
Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
Slide repairs to shut down US 60 East in Hancock County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between […]
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
