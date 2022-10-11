ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

By Drew Taylor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham.

Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday.

No other details on the crash or victim have been released.

This is a developing story.

