1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham.
Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday.
No other details on the crash or victim have been released.
This is a developing story.
