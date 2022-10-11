Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Air Museum to Host Viewing Party for `The Mouse’ Plane
The Palm Springs Air Museum will host an exclusive private viewing party Saturday for the Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane, which will travel from Anaheim to Palm Springs. The viewing party will be held at the air museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
El Gato Classic Legends Weekend Brings Skateboarding to La Quinta
On November 11 and 12, the El Gato Classic Legends Weekend returns to the Coachella Valley in the city of La Quinta. This wildly popular event brings together art, music, and skateboarding as a complete weekend experience that will be enjoyed by fans, industry professionals and skateboarding’s top pros, olympians, and legends. Since its premiere event in 2015, the “El Gato Classic” Legends Weekend has brought together the largest gathering of Legends from the Golden Age of skateboarding. Those early pioneers of the sport can now witness how far skateboarding has come—even being featured in the 2020 olympics. The Legends Weekend has drawn fans from around the world. La Quinta welcomes the return of the fifth El Gato Classic Legends Weekend at the New La Quinta XPark, home of the new Combi Bowl designed by Eddie Elguera and Lance Mountain.
Only a fool would miss this opportunity! SPACESHIP-shaped Palm Spring mansion where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon hits the market for $6 million
The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage, comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, and multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains.
Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show
A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
tnso.news
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay
Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
Fontana Herald News
Community festival will take place on Oct. 15
A family-friendly community festival called Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event, which offers free admission, will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rancho Jurupa Regional Park, 4800 Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley. There will be altars, artist exhibits, Aztec...
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District
Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Starbucks on Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to Close Permanently
Every morning, Ron Martinez heads to Starbucks on the corner of Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to work in a comfortable environment with a hot cup of joe. “I’ve been coming to this Starbucks for 10 years, maybe even a little over 10 years,” said Martinez, a Palm Springs resident.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike
Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential
An area of low pressure will bring moisture into Southern California Saturday, generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding low-lying areas, including desert roadways. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday due to the The post First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential appeared first on KESQ.
