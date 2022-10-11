ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

coachellavalleyweekly.com

El Gato Classic Legends Weekend Brings Skateboarding to La Quinta

On November 11 and 12, the El Gato Classic Legends Weekend returns to the Coachella Valley in the city of La Quinta. This wildly popular event brings together art, music, and skateboarding as a complete weekend experience that will be enjoyed by fans, industry professionals and skateboarding’s top pros, olympians, and legends. Since its premiere event in 2015, the “El Gato Classic” Legends Weekend has brought together the largest gathering of Legends from the Golden Age of skateboarding. Those early pioneers of the sport can now witness how far skateboarding has come—even being featured in the 2020 olympics. The Legends Weekend has drawn fans from around the world. La Quinta welcomes the return of the fifth El Gato Classic Legends Weekend at the New La Quinta XPark, home of the new Combi Bowl designed by Eddie Elguera and Lance Mountain.
LA QUINTA, CA
Daily Mail

Only a fool would miss this opportunity! SPACESHIP-shaped Palm Spring mansion where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon hits the market for $6 million

The Palm Springs mansion that Elvis and Priscilla Presley leased for their honeymoon has hit the market for just under $6 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which is where the King of Pop and his wife hid away for the first few days of their marriage, comes complete with an at-home spa, spacious pool, and multiple private terraces with stunning views of the nearby mountains.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
FONTANA, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tnso.news

California Flooding/Hurricane Kay

Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Community festival will take place on Oct. 15

A family-friendly community festival called Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event, which offers free admission, will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rancho Jurupa Regional Park, 4800 Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley. There will be altars, artist exhibits, Aztec...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: CA's 47th State Assembly District

Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Starbucks on Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to Close Permanently

Every morning, Ron Martinez heads to Starbucks on the corner of Sunny Dunes and Highway 111 to work in a comfortable environment with a hot cup of joe. “I’ve been coming to this Starbucks for 10 years, maybe even a little over 10 years,” said Martinez, a Palm Springs resident.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Vice

Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike

Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential

An area of low pressure will bring moisture into Southern California Saturday, generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding low-lying areas, including desert roadways. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday due to the The post First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

