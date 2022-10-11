Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
ComicBook
Netflix Debuts Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer
One of Netflix's most eclectic hit series is about to be back. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Season 2 of Warrior Nun, the action-adventure series that first premiered on the streamer in 2020. The series is based on the Manga novels of the same name, and became a surprise smash hit for the streaming service, quickly earning it a Season 2 renewal soon after. After a brief teaser trailer was released during Netflix's Geeked Week earlier this summer, this new trailer gives us the best look yet at what's in store for Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS, as they must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane
Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.
ComicBook
LeBron James' House Party Reboot Debuts Red Band Trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the red band trailer for LeBron James' new reboot of House Party. The popular House Party film series originally launched in 1990 from director and writer Reginald Hudlin, featuring the popular hip-hop act Kid 'n Play. Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin portrayed high schoolers who attend a house party with their friends. Kid's father originally forbade him from going to the party, but he snuck out to go anyway. House Party spun several spinoffs, including 1991's House Party 2, 1994's House Party 3, and 2000's House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night's Special Presentation Intro Is A "Love Letter" to Nostalgia Television
This has been a great week to be a Marvel fan with the release of the company's first "special presentation," Werewolf by Night, as well as the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. We've been learning a lot about how these two projects came to be, and like all of Marvel Studios' movies and shows, Kevin Feige had a lot of say in how they unfolded. During a recent chat with Marvel.com, Feige and director Michael Giacchino talked about how Werewolf by Night was a "love letter" to nostalgia television.
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
ComicBook
Titans Producer Addresses HBO Max Cancellation Rumors
The showrunner and executive producer of Titans is in a "wait and see mode" regarding the show's status on HBO Max. Fans have wondered about the fate of DC shows such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice ever since Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shelve the live-action Batgirl movie. That move, along with several others, is seen as a cost-cutting measure by the newly merged company. New seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol should arrive on HBO Max before the end of the year, but for the time being, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has responded to questions concerning a potential cancellation.
ComicBook
How to Find the She-Hulk Season Finale's Hidden QR Code
The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is officially in the books, capping off some wild storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's Season 1 finale exceeded many fans' expectations by playing with the tropes of Marvel movies and Marvel Comics themselves, all while advancing the solo story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). In and amongst She-Hulk's many comic Easter eggs, the show has also kept up the tradition of sneaking in a QR code that, when scanned, leads to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. If you're hoping to find the QR code in the show's season finale, we're here to help. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
ComicBook
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Was Thrilled About Daredevil Relationship (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans are calling it the best MCU finale so far. In honor of the final episode, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was visited by She-Hulk's showrunner, Jessica Gao. The writer shared some fun behind-the-scenes info about the series, including characters who were considered that didn't make the cut and details about the appearance of K.E.V.I.N. Gao also talked about including Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the final two episodes, and his romance with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
ComicBook
Does She-Hulk's Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?
She-Hulk's finale is here and we've got the details about the show's post-credits scene. Yes, Marvel Studios sent the fans home with something to talk about. She-Hulk ends with Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his jail cell after agreeing to go back to prison. Wong opens a portal for him and the two escape to Kamar-Taj together. It feels like this isn't the last viewers are going to see of Abomination. With The Leader confirmed as the villain of Captain America: New World Order, it would seem like Abomination will be around sometime around that movie. Thunderbolts fans are desparately wishing for Blonsky to be a part of that ensemble. But, things remain unclear on that front as well. Phase 4 certainly knows how to dangle a carrot for the audience. This raises questions about what the government is going to do about Wong deciding to spring a super human out of maximum security prison on a whim. So, a lot to digest.
Comments / 0