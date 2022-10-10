ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

communitynewspapers.com

Miami Children’s Museum brings back Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash

Once again, the Miami Children’s Museum is bringing Halloween’s most fun event to South Florida. The annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash, co-chaired by Cheryl and Michael Jester and Kelly and Chris Melchiondo, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Dress in...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Little Monster Tales @ Haunted Hike 10/22/22

A Live performance at an Outdoor Haunted House Event with the carnival-style area with rides at Bill Baggs Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. Get in the Halloween spirit with a frightfully fun Haunted Hike at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Saturday, October 22. Besides the hike, the park will be hosting a carnival featuring a performance of Little Monsters Theatre by Fantasy Theatre Factory, food trucks, ice cream truck, cash bar, face painting, pumpkin patch and DJ.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu

FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Lucid Design District Grand Opening and CHROMA Art Basel Miami Exhibition 11/29/22, 12/3/22

Lucid Design District Grand Opening and CHROMA Art Basel Miami Exhibition. Celebrate the commencement of Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2022 at Lucid Design District’s Grand Opening and CHROMA Vernissage. The exhibition explores gallery owner Payal Tak’s belief that “if a myriad of colors can peacefully coexist on a single canvas, then why can’t humans peacefully coexist on a single planet?” CHROMA is an exhibition of paintings and sculptures curated by Graciela Montich. Participating artists are: Brandon Clarke, Elidea, Enrique Alfonso, Graciela Montich, Gustavo Ramirez Cruz, Heather Lynn, Payal Tak, Ramses Llufrio, Robert Frankel, Romina Garbarino, and Simi Bhandari. FREE. RSVP Required.
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Night hike and campfire at Deering Estate

The Deering Estate sits atop the geological formation known as the Miami Rock Ridge, most prominent and visible in southern Miami-Dade County. During the day, it offers eco adventures like birding and nature walks but what really is special when the sun goes down are the seasonal night hikes and campfire evenings among the tropical hardwood hammocks.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! OCT 19 – 22, 2022

Get ready, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival has fast become one of the area’s favorite culinary festivals, as it kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has also garnered impressive national recognition, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive! And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program. It all kicks off Wednesday, October 19, and culminates in the signature South Beach Seafood Festival along South Beach’s scenic Lummus Park on Saturday, October 22.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Event celebrates opening of new sales gallery for The Standard Residences

Developer Carlos Rosso and Standard International executive chair Amar Lalvani recently hosted a cocktail event at The Standard Residences to celebrate the new sales gallery in Midtown Miami and the start of contract conversions. Attendees included future resident and NBA star Hassan Whiteside, Douglas Elliman, CEO Jay Parker, Arquitectonica’s Raymond...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Guide to the arts: 10 best theater, dance & stand-up comedy shows this season in South Florida

As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2 , entertainment writer Rod Stafford Hagwood offered his “Critic’s Picks” for the best in this season’s theater, dance and comedy performances. Keep looking for special Arts Guide stories posted at SunSentinel.com every day this week. ‘Six’ Oct. 11-23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets ...
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘You gotta love what you do’: FIU students get real-life advice from Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, DJ Khaled

Nearly 400 students arrived at Biscayne Bay Campus early for what you might have thought was a new sneaker release or the opening of a new nightclub. It was day one of FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management’s most popular course — The David Grutman Experience: The Class, taught by renowned Miami restaurateur and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman.
MIAMI, FL

