Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs to spend $500,000 for neighborhood and business beautification programs

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
Desert Hot Springs City Council unanimously approved spending $500,000 to beautify its neighborhoods and local businesses.

DHS Mayor Scott Matas and councilman Roger Nuñez are leading the Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee, which will be in charge of the beautification efforts. The funding was approved at the city council meeting on Oct. 4.

"So I think over time, this is going to be something that can be sustained, that can actually show pride in your community and build more pride," said Matas. "If you don't have a program to sustain that over time, it's just gonna go back to being dilapidated. And we don't want that."

The beautification program has three parts: First, small local businesses can apply for an up to $10,000 grant to fix their outside appearance. Second, a sub-committee will pick a block of homes that need maintenance and repairs. Homeowners will be offered up to $10,000 to make improvements. Lastly, educating local students and bringing awareness to the importance of keeping the community clean. The city will coordinate every other month with local schools to clean up the areas directly surrounding them.

"Once we've utilized those funds, we're going to bring it back, and I would love to see it in the next budget cycle," said Matas.

Neighborhood improvements include outreach and education for residents and homeowners on the importance of working together to keep the community clean and removing trash, junk, and debris.

The approved funding will be split to help local businesses and neighborhoods equally:

  • $250,000 will be used to fund neighborhood stabilization in residential zones
  • $250,000 to complete exterior appearance improvements for qualifying small businesses in commercial zones

According to the City of DHS, funding for these programs is available using the American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which has a balance of $4,984,573. Housing Authority funds may be used for the program for certain eligible expenditures. The Housing Authority Fund currently has a balance of $1,483,833.

Any small businesses within the community of DHS can apply for up to $10,000. Business owners can call the city hotline at 760-329-6411. They can ask for code enforcement, and the department will outline the program and what they can qualify for.

The city said it is working on making an online application for homeowners and business owners. The city will send notices out once they've picked the block of homes they plan to improve.

Carl Brenagh has been working at Eddie's Smog and Repair shop in DHS for the past eight years. He hopes he can get funding from the city to improve the outside of the shop.

"We would like to see those signs get improved, you know, maybe updated, and the fencing," said Brenagh.

He hopes the program will bring more visitors in the long run.

"I think it's gonna bring more money and more tourism, you know because everybody wants to go to a nice, you know, a nice looking place to relax, you know, and then hopefully, if they have any car trouble, come by us, and we'll you know, we'll help them out," said Brenagh.

#Beautification#Housing Authority#Springs City Council#Dhs
