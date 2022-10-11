ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Goes Barefoot with DKNY’s ‘Today I Feel’ Sweatshirt for World Mental Health Day

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
Cardi B is using her social media platform to bring awareness to mental health. In honor of World Mental Health day on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper teamed up with DKNY and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Cardi uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram, which sees her perched on a loveseat. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker wore DKNY’s Today I Feel sweatshirt . The crewneck features a high neckline, loose-fitting sleeves and thick cuffs.

DKNY has partnered with mental health organization the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)) to create a customizable sweatshirt with the campaign tagline “Today I Feel” as a prompt for consumers, celebrities and advocates to celebrate their feelings and inspire self-expression on World Mental Health Day and every day.

“Some days you gotta say F*** IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F*CK IT. So today on World Mental Health Day I’m teaming up with @dkny and @namicommunicate to let you guys know that sometimes you gotta just roll with the punches and start over TOMORROW! #IFeelDKNY,” Cardi wrote under the photo.

To amp up the glam, Cardi styled her hair in long, lustrous curls and added a glossy neutral pout. Sticking to a chill vibe, Cardi opted for minimal accessories and decided to go barefoot.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles , which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

