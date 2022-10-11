ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
voiceofoc.org

Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election

Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
highlandernews.org

The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California

Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tnso.news

California Flooding/Hurricane Kay

Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Free activities to do in Southern California during October

As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line

Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
InsideHook

Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE

