mynewsla.com
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
voiceofoc.org
Santana: Orange County Residents Could Really Tilt November’s Election
Orange County residents will soon find themselves caught up in the middle of an intense fight for control of Congress. It’s become a recurring theme across in recent years as the county’s once dominant Republican voting base turns increasingly purple with changing demographics and voter registration rates cutting against the GOP brand.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
highlandernews.org
The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California
Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
tnso.news
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay
Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
foxla.com
2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
mynewsla.com
Martinez Resigns From LA Council As Criticism of Her Racist Statements Grows
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez resigned her council seat Wednesday, days after the release of a recorded conversation from 2021 in which she made a series of racist comments. “It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up...
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
mynewsla.com
Friday’s LA Council Meeting Canceled as de Leon, Cedillo Defy Calls to Resign
Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles City Council meeting will not take place, with Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell saying Thursday the “people’s business cannot be conducted” until Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign their council seats. The two council members were included in...
PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events
Check out our list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California
Free activities to do in Southern California during October
As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun. Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank. Grand Ave Arts: All Access Angelenos can […]
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
