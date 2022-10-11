Read full article on original website
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
Motorcycle rider Victor Steeman dies aged 22, saves five other people through organ donations
Dutch motorcycle rider Victor Steeman has died following injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal, the governing body of the sport, the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), announced on Tuesday. He was 22.
Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'
Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
British Cycling Faces Criticism of New Partnership with Shell
British Cycling announced this week that it has formed an eight-year partnership with the oil and gas company Shell. The cycling organisation that forms the British governing body for cycling was previously partnered with HSBC, but has now formed an agreement to receive support and investment from Shell UK. British Cycling says the new partnership will see a shared response to support Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists with "the sharing of world-class innovation and expertise; accelerating British Cycling’s path to net zero; and helping more – and wider groups of – people to ride, including ways to make cycling more accessible for disabled people."
The 5.9kg bike that won Britain’s most prestigious hill-climb was 'my dad's old Planet X frame from about 2010'
Monsal Hill Climb winner Gregg Booker talks CW though his idiosyncratic but superfast gravity-defying setup
Wahoo says 'copycat' Zwift turbo trainer 'bad for cycling community'
Wahoo are suing Zwift and JetBlack for patent infringement in the US
Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'
When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
BBC
British Cycling's Shell deal 'controversial' but could give governing body 'a voice' - Hoy
British Cycling's partnership with Shell is "controversial" but could help persuade the oil giant to look at its environmental policies, says Sir Chris Hoy. British Cycling announced the eight-year sponsorship deal on Monday but received widespread criticism. Hoy said it could allow British Cycling to "have a voice in an...
Further Reading: Motorola's Secret EV, Saturation Divers, Stone Skipping & More
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.
Project 321 is Under New Ownership, Hub Manufacturing Will Move to Canada
PRESS RELEASE: PROJECT 321 Inc. We are excited to announce that Project 321 is under new ownership and moving north to Canada!. • Project 321 Inc., a newly created stand-alone Canadian entity, has acquired the Project 321 brand and its hub related assets;. • Project 321 Inc. has the capacity...
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first ascents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
insideevs.com
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Video: 11-Year-Old Max Cookman Sends Big Tricks in 'Summer's End'
Eleven year-old, Max Cookman from Vancouver Island, B.C. has been obsessed with riding bikes since the age of eight. His local jumps at the Stevie Smith Bike Park is one of his favourite spots to ride. There you can find him flowing jumps, learning new tricks, and sessioning with friends after school, almost every day of the week.
Video: Andy McKenna on Mountain Biking with Multiple Sclerosis in 'Evolution'
As a teenager Andy McKenna was swept along by the first wave of mountain biking in the 80s. Throughout the decades that followed, Andy’s fat tyre obsession never waned. It took over every element of his life and ultimately became his career as a professional MTB guide. In 2007, a life-changing evolution began - one he could never have predicted in his lifetime.
RideApart
Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider
Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
CARS・
Meet the track rider who ditched British Cycling for Barbados, and her parrot Nigel
Animal lover Amber Joseph has her sights set on the Olympics, but it won’t be an easy ride to get there
Bikerumor
2021/2022 Cyclocross Album, the final CX photo book from the lens of Balint Hamvas
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Another cross race season is underway again, but it’s still worth looking back at the 2021/2022 season with the annual Cyclocross Album of race photographer Balint Hamvas. After more than a decade of shooting pro cyclocross through the mud, sand & snow, Hamvas made the call earlier this year to step away from CX. So this is his last coffee table book wrap-up, highlighting both the best of his last season and a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the past 12 years…
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
