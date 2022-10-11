ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinkbike.com

Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely

Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'

Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
Pinkbike.com

British Cycling Faces Criticism of New Partnership with Shell

British Cycling announced this week that it has formed an eight-year partnership with the oil and gas company Shell. The cycling organisation that forms the British governing body for cycling was previously partnered with HSBC, but has now formed an agreement to receive support and investment from Shell UK. British Cycling says the new partnership will see a shared response to support Great Britain’s cyclists and para-cyclists with "the sharing of world-class innovation and expertise; accelerating British Cycling’s path to net zero; and helping more – and wider groups of – people to ride, including ways to make cycling more accessible for disabled people."
#Linus Outdoor#Base Jumping#Mtb#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Mountain Bike#Uk#Mobile Device
Pinkbike.com

Video: Steep Freeride Lines with Matt MacDuff in 'Free to Be'

When mountain biking stumbled across Freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fueled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography and janky, hand-shot VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores Freeride’s...
Pinkbike.com

Further Reading: Motorola's Secret EV, Saturation Divers, Stone Skipping & More

Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. Brian even said I'm allowed to include one piece of UFO content in each of these, which is one more than I expected.
Pinkbike.com

Project 321 is Under New Ownership, Hub Manufacturing Will Move to Canada

PRESS RELEASE: PROJECT 321 Inc. We are excited to announce that Project 321 is under new ownership and moving north to Canada!. • Project 321 Inc., a newly created stand-alone Canadian entity, has acquired the Project 321 brand and its hub related assets;. • Project 321 Inc. has the capacity...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'

A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first ascents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
insideevs.com

French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup

French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Pinkbike.com

Video: 11-Year-Old Max Cookman Sends Big Tricks in 'Summer's End'

Eleven year-old, Max Cookman from Vancouver Island, B.C. has been obsessed with riding bikes since the age of eight. His local jumps at the Stevie Smith Bike Park is one of his favourite spots to ride. There you can find him flowing jumps, learning new tricks, and sessioning with friends after school, almost every day of the week.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Andy McKenna on Mountain Biking with Multiple Sclerosis in 'Evolution'

As a teenager Andy McKenna was swept along by the first wave of mountain biking in the 80s. Throughout the decades that followed, Andy’s fat tyre obsession never waned. It took over every element of his life and ultimately became his career as a professional MTB guide. In 2007, a life-changing evolution began - one he could never have predicted in his lifetime.
RideApart

Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider

Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
Bikerumor

2021/2022 Cyclocross Album, the final CX photo book from the lens of Balint Hamvas

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Another cross race season is underway again, but it’s still worth looking back at the 2021/2022 season with the annual Cyclocross Album of race photographer Balint Hamvas. After more than a decade of shooting pro cyclocross through the mud, sand & snow, Hamvas made the call earlier this year to step away from CX. So this is his last coffee table book wrap-up, highlighting both the best of his last season and a look back at some of the most memorable moments of the past 12 years…
mailplus.co.uk

A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!

BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
