Black Hills Pioneer
Randall (Randy) Reed
Randall (Randy) Reed, 61, Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD. Randy was born July 5, 1961 in Casper, WY to Jim and Jone Reed. He married Valeri Neuerburg on October 2, 1982. They were blessed with four children. They lived in Casper WY, Kansas City KS, Amarillo TX and Spearfish SD. Randy graduated from BHSU and worked in regulatory compliance.
Black Hills Pioneer
The 6th annual Pumpkinfest is here
BELLE FOURCHE — Leaves are falling. Pumpkins are starting to have faces. This can only mean one thing. Belle Fourche’s Pumpkinfest is here. On Saturday, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Chamber of Commerce come together for the sixth time to celebrate Halloween for all ages.
Black Hills Pioneer
Oppelt brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship again
RAPID CITY — Caleb and Evan Oppelt from Goodwin, S.D., have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. “Each of their blades were so exceptional that the judges decided to make them co-champions,” says Michael West, head of the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at Mines.
Black Hills Pioneer
Empty Bowls serves up $2.2K
DEADWOOD — While COVID concerns likely put a dent in Wednesday’s Empty Bowls event, die-hard, dedicated event go-ers were unfazed, close to 125 showing up to pick a pottery bowl and share some soup, enabling all entities involved to deem the fundraiser a success, as more than $2,000 was raised to benefit food pantries in two towns.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis city manager lawsuit dismissed
STURGIS — Fourth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull dismissed a lawsuit that threatened to do away with the current system of government in Sturgis which allows for the employment of a city manager. Krull granted the motion Oct. 6, to dismiss the lawsuit brought on March 15, by Tammy...
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche rallies to edge Spearfish
Kali Reiners of Spearfish sets up the offense as Adelyn Bouman and Brylee Grubb move into po…
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche schools purchase charter bus
BELLE FOURCHE — On Monday, the Belle Fourche School Board took a tour of the new charter bus purchased for the district. Bought in mid-July, the 2022 Freightliner Executive Coach charter bus cost $282,000, and has already been utilized quite a few times. Tommy Coyle, director of facilities and transportation, said it’s mostly been used for traveling to activities on the eastern side of the state.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
Scare Because We Care ATV ride promises horrifyingly good time
LEAD — Chickens and scaredy-cats are all welcome to join the frightening fun at the Third Annual Scare Because We Care ATV ride. The event will be held this weekend, Oct. 14-15 from 7-10 p.m., at the Mystic Hills Hideaway off Highway 385. Organizers Vicki Strickland, Mike and Melissa Crouch will provide 13 UTV buggies with drivers, who will take participants through the most frightening haunted forest in the Northern Hills.
newscenter1.tv
7 things Rowan Grace told NewsCenter1 Today about what it’s like to compete on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local singer Rowan Grace, 16, student at Central High School, has been seen, performed and competed on NBC’s The Voice this week. Her latest advances aired Tuesday in The Voice’s Battle Round. The next round which is the Knockout rounds will air Tuesday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
