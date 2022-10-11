Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt.

The complaint states authorities were called to an elementary school after staff noticed a student had come to school “covered in bruising and cuts on his head, face and back.”

Authorities say they interviewed the child who said they had asked the suspect for “a Sprite” to drink, but was given an “orange body armor drink” instead. The child then told authorities they dropped the drink on the floor, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the child told authorities that after they dropped the drink, Dailey allegedly “whooped” them with a belt, striking them in the face and head. Authorities say when they asked the child if the injuries hurt, they said it “burns if you touch it.”

The complaint states authorities saw visible bruising and swelling on the child’s face consistent with belt markings and a cut on the right side of their face that looked as if it had been caused by a metal belt buckle.

Dailey was taken to the South Central Regional Jail Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, on a $10,000 surety/cash bond.

