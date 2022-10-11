ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exNDS_0iUiNh5100

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt.

Social media post leads to Ohio child endangering arrest

The complaint states authorities were called to an elementary school after staff noticed a student had come to school “covered in bruising and cuts on his head, face and back.”

Authorities say they interviewed the child who said they had asked the suspect for “a Sprite” to drink, but was given an “orange body armor drink” instead. The child then told authorities they dropped the drink on the floor, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the child told authorities that after they dropped the drink, Dailey allegedly “whooped” them with a belt, striking them in the face and head. Authorities say when they asked the child if the injuries hurt, they said it “burns if you touch it.”

The complaint states authorities saw visible bruising and swelling on the child’s face consistent with belt markings and a cut on the right side of their face that looked as if it had been caused by a metal belt buckle.

Dailey was taken to the South Central Regional Jail Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, on a $10,000 surety/cash bond.

Comments / 12

Jerry Smith
3d ago

I used to get it with a plastic yard stick, broom handle, hickory switch, and anything else my mom could get her hands on. My mom was ruthless but I learned there are consequences for my actions.

Reply(1)
10
pistol meth
3d ago

I used to get whooped with a belt, extension cord, hot wheels race track, switches, etc..I had bruises and blisters on me. I even got beat with a broom and had fingernails dug into my arms, but my mom never had files charged on her. all because I didn't clean the house well enough..I had too much homework.

Reply
3
Edward Adkins
3d ago

I got mining belts with metal studs, and anything else my dad could get ahold of, put her in a room with someone like me, I can understand whipping, but that youngin was beat

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime
Lootpress

West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:31 pm, Cpl. G. S. Walter, along with other Hamlin units, responded to 182 Sand Gap Road about a shooting. Once on scene, the investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a single shot from a long gun, striking...
BRANCHLAND, WV
lootpress.com

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Joseph Griffith, 22, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 13, 2021, Griffith sold approximately 560 grams of methamphetamine for $4,000 to a confidential informant at his Hernshaw residence.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH
