San Angelo, TX

PREVIEW: Bobcats Chase 2-0 District Start Against Odessa this Friday

By James Bouligny
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Central Bobcats will take on the Odessa Bronchos in San Angelo Stadium this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Last week, the Bobcats beat Midland 28-25 and quarterback Tyler Hill had himself another game. Hill went 7-12 for 94 yards and two touchdowns through the air, added 125 yards on the ground. Aiden Barron and Tyree Brawley both had one touchdown and Jacob English and Keevon Rice were on the receiving end of Hill’s touchdown passes.

The Odessa Bronchos played Permian, had trouble getting things going, and had 163 yards through the air and on the ground combined. Jaylen Warren scored the only touchdown for the Bronchos on a 90-yard kickoff return.

Odessa (3-3, 0-1) vs San Angelo Central (4-2, 1-0)

Central’s Hill posted season low numbers through the air but when Midland is eating clock like they do, they only attempted one pass, numbers are difficult to come by. It really didn’t matter as his arm threw two touchdown and he had 125 yards on the ground. Altogether, Central managed 190 yards on the ground, four touchdowns, and posted 284 yards combined.

The Bobcat defense stood up and clamped down in the redzone a few times. Andrew Gonzalez burst through the line for a strip sack fumble that was recovered by Darius Floyd and James Burney caused two fumbles himself.

Overall, Hill had gone 87-140 for 1,044 yards, nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Hill’s contributions on the ground have been part of the Bobcat’s success as he’s got 66 carries for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns. Javion Robinson, Brawley, and Barron combine for 117 carries for 617 yards and eight touchdowns.

Five receivers have gone for over 100 yards with English leading the team in receptions and yards with 15 for 242 and four touchdowns. Ben Imler and Tyler Walker follow that with 179 and 191 yards respectively and three touchdowns.

Darius Floyd leads far and away in tackles with 58 solo, 31 assists, 89 total with seven for loss and three sacks. Andrew Gonzalez has two sacks, and a caused fumble and James Burney has three caused fumbles and two sacks. Luke Gould leads the team in interceptions with three.

Odessa quarterback Jaylien Jones has gone 100-157 for 1,445 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions. They have nearly the same number of rushing attempts as passing attempts (147 rush/157 pass)

Jones has 230 rushing yards, running backs Mark Marichalar and Jorge Valdez have 70 rushing attempts for 387 yards and three touchdowns combined. Ivan Carreon carries the receiver room with 32 catches for 738 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Brendyn Thompson is second with 295 yards and three touchdowns. Two players have just over 100 yards receiving.

Wiki DeLeon has 37 total tackles through five games and the defense only has three and a half sacks according to Maxpreps. The Bronchos have two interceptions on the season.

Permian did a very good job controlling the game against Odessa and only allowed 127 yards rushing and 36 yards passing. Jalen Warren had 129 kick return yards and scored the Bronchos lone touchdown.

Odessa has scored an average of 28.5 yards a game and has given up 35 yards a game. Central has been putting up 40 points a game and have given up 36.5 points a game. The Bobcats are also riding a three-game win streak.

This game is in no way an easy one for the Bobcats who will need to be firing on all cylinders against the Bronchos.

Midland Legacy (2-4, 0-1) vs Frenship (5-1, 1-0)

The Frenship Tigers lit up the Midland Legacy Rebels 49-34 but the box score makes it look like Frenship might be the team to beat in this district. The Tigers were up 42-7 at halftime and Hudson Hutcheson, the Frenship quarterback, put up insane stats going f24-28 for 439 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. The signal caller also had Frenship’s only rushing yards with 41 and a touchdown. Landon Hutcheson, Tate Beeles, and Leyton Stone combined for 372 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila went 20-38 for 303 yards and three scores. Zeke Luna had 20 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Serrano, Deonta Sonnier, Quan Tran, and Skylar Wilburn had the team’s touchdowns through the air.

Permian (6-0, 1-0) vs. Odessa (3-3, 0-1)

Permian is the only team in this district that remains perfect on the season. Rodney Hall Jr. went 3-13 for 69 yards but the Panthers did damage on the ground. Tabarie Jones had six carries for 100 yards and one touchdown, Juzstyce Lara went 23 for 97 and three touchdowns and Hall Jr. had 72 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Panthers had 363 rushing yards against the Bronchos.

Games this week:

  • Midland Legacy at Permian
  • Frenship at Midland

Tune into COVER1 for exclusive interviews, score updates, highlights, and more at around 4:00, 8:00, and 10:00 p.m. only on San Angelo LIVE!

Comments / 0

