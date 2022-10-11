ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk blocked Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons, political analyst says

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
 5 days ago
At left, a Starlink terminal. At right, Elon Musk. Getty Images
  • Elon Musk denied a Ukrainian request to enable the use of Starlink in Russian-occupied Crimea.
  • The analyst Ian Bremmer said Musk told him he feared a Ukrainian offensive could start a nuclear war.
  • Musk denied that he'd recently spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Bremmer had claimed.

Elon Musk personally rejected a Ukrainian request to extend his satellite internet service to Crimea, fearing that an effort to retake the peninsula from Russian forces could lead to a nuclear war, the influential political analyst Ian Bremmer said in a newsletter published on Monday.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Musk — and the US government — provided Kyiv with thousands of Starlink systems, enabling Ukrainian forces to communicate in what had previously been dead zones. The low energy requirements of the service's satellite receivers have enabled connection to reconnaissance drones, providing valuable real-time intelligence on Russian movements and the ability to target them, Yahoo News reported in August.

But recently there have been problems. Last week, a senior Ukrainian government official told the Financial Times reported that the service was suffering "catastrophic" outages on the front lines, prompting speculation that it had been shut off in areas controlled by Russia — perhaps to prevent the Kremlin from exploiting the network.

On Twitter, Musk said he could not comment on battlefield conditions, saying, "That's classified." But Bremmer, the founder and president of the political-risk research firm Eurasia Group, said on Monday that in a conversation with Musk in late September, Musk appeared to confirm that the satellite service was being intentionally disabled.

Neither SpaceX nor Ukraine's ministry of defense immediately responded to requests for comment.

Bremmer said Musk told him he'd been asked by Ukraine's defense ministry to activate Starlink in Crimea, which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014. Bremmer said Musk "refused given the potential for escalation."

According to Bremmer, Musk claimed to have recently spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that he was "prepared to negotiate." (Musk this month proposed a Ukraine peace plan seen as aligning with Russian interests.) Bremmer said Musk told him that in that conversation, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine tried to retake the Crimean peninsula, which serves as the base for Russia's naval forces on the Black Sea.

On Twitter, however, Musk flatly denied having any recent conversation with the Russian leader, writing on Tuesday that he had "spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago." The subject, he said, "was space." Bremmer was likewise adamant, tweeting that Musk "told me he had spoken with putin and the kremlin directly about ukraine."

Russian forces have been losing ground in Ukraine's south and have lost huge swaths in Ukraine's east as they've pressed into regions Russia declared it had annexed, sparking concern among arms-control experts about whether Putin and his top advisers may contemplate an attack with a nuke from their vast arsenal in an attempt to stanch their losses.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Guest
5d ago

The Crimea area does not belong to Russia, it was territory illegally seized by Russia by force. It belongs to the Ukraine, illegally annexing land does not make it yours...

Andy Blue
5d ago

Musk has made his stance pretty clear the last week or 2. He is fully pro-russian, although he is too big of a coward to outright say it.

Rukus GSD
5d ago

Russia is doomed, they have ruined their future regardless of the outcome in Ukraine. The Rule of Law doesn't exist in Russia.

Business Insider

