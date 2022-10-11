UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsee Yee
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
3 days ago
HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place.
The trip to Hawaii – approximately 7,000 miles away from home – would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.
Lisa Murray-Lang, 46, got Spud about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in March 2020.
“So we were stuck at home. Scared! My work as a self-employed pet sitter stopped! I was really worried and anxious!” Murray-Lang explained. “I let my hamster out in his exercise ball one day. After a while, I couldn’t hear him.”
She realized Spud had taken off the lid and escaped. Panicking, she called out to her hamster saying, “Spud come out! I haven’t got time…” before realizing, she did.
“None of us knew how long this thing would last!” said Murray-Lang. “So I then realized, he’s been in lockdown all his life, especially living with four rescue cats!”
Murray-Lang decided at that point to create adventures for Spud by making cardboard versions of famous sites with a twist, such as London Bucking-ham Palace to see the Queen, the wizard school Hamwarts, New York to see his friend Stuart Little and other fun places.
“He had fun and my mind was kept occupied! He saved my sanity! He gave me a reason to get out of bed and never to give in or give up! I owe him my life!” said Murray-Lang.
Spud’s favorite place to “visit” was Hamwaii (Hawaii) with the sand and sun. Murray-Lang added that during this time, they were covered in so much snow, it was depressing. Researching Hawaii to build this cardboard version helped cheer her up.
In March, Spud died at 3 years and 5 months old. According to Murray-Lang, this is equivalent to approximately 138 in human years. To mark his passing, she decided to travel to Hawaii to spread his ashes at his favorite place to visit. After a long journey of traveling from Birmingham to Amsterdam to Los Angeles to Honolulu, Murray-Lang and Spud have finally made it.
“So far the people here are amazing!” said Murray-Lang.
She’s currently in Waikiki with plans to stay for two weeks. At this time, she hasn’t scattered his ashes yet, but when she does, she wants to keep a little for herself to put in an urn necklace. That way, he’ll be with her wherever she goes.
“Spud really came to my rescue when I needed to get through the horrific time that was COVID-19,” said Murray-Lang. “He may have only been small, but he made such an impact on my life.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop […]
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street. Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized. Miller was charged with […]
CHESTER, England. (WTVO) — A British nurse has been charged with killing 7 babies and attempting to kill 10 more, according to news reports. Lucy Letby, 32, a former nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is on trial this week for the murder of five boys and two girls, according to the BBC. Prosecutors […]
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man said to be the source of drug trafficking in a South Beloit neighborhood. According to the South Beloit Police Department, officials received multiple complaints of drug dealing going on at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Cheney Drive. Police investigated the issue and […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year’s season of “American Idol,” died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old. A preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows Spence was driving on...
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit. It comes more than a year after an Auburn High School student was taken down to the ground by a school resource officer. Security camera footage has now been released, and several community members called for action at Tuesday’s […]
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears game Thursday night against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field won’t be shown on television in Rockford or in most of the country. It is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to the Thursday night NFL games this season after striking a deal with […]
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said they are seeking the public’s help to catch a man who fired shots at houses and cars at W. Clark and N. Cherry on Tuesday. According to police, a black male suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, was seen running across the street, firing shots as […]
The White House predicted that Americans on Social Security will see a $140 per month increase ahead of Thursday, when the Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment (COLA).
Comments / 0