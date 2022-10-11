Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Read full article on original website
Coke Man
3d ago
nothing in alexandria can hit kalb until it goes through the mayor so maby we should vote different
Reply
7
Linda Bardwell
3d ago
also there were two shooting off of hynson one went through the house and barley missed the gentleman inside that was the corner of Westwood and Hynson Friday night and if there's a pile of trash in the front yard there burning it
Reply
3
Jean Bordelon
2d ago
reporting crime should have nothing to do with this mayor he claims crime is down we know that is a lie. if Alexandria votes him back in they will deserve what they get
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Man Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La – In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As...
kalb.com
APD seeking armed robbery suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
RADE Make Another Drug Bust In Alexandria
Alexandria, La - In the early weeks of September, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a narcotics investigation based on anonymous tips received through social media that indicated there was possible illegal narcotics activity in the Legacy Heights housing apartments located on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria, LA. From their initial investigation, Agents were able to quickly identify the target location address as 2505 Loblolly Lane, Apartment 2B.
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
kalb.com
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
westcentralsbest.com
RPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
On October 11th, 2022, an Alexandria Police Department’s K9 Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Drive. From their initial investigation, Officers located two plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl within the vehicle. Officers identified D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Duncan was also in possession of just under $1,000.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
westcentralsbest.com
RPSO Searching for Missing Juvenile
Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14 year old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. Za’Nayla is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Abuse
Alexandria, La - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said an off-duty APD officer who was arrested last week for domestic abuse allegations is on administrative leave. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Soderberg, 46, of Pineville was arrested last week after they received a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door, and Acadian Ambulance responded to tend to the victim. At the time, no arrests were made because the sheriff’s office said there were conflicting stories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
westcentralsbest.com
Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Alexandria
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first degree robbery. Alexandria Police Department...
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Louisiana
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual after fleeing from officers
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to gunshots in the area on Oct. 10. While officers were checking the area they attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver stopped his car in the middle of the street and fled on foot.
westcentralsbest.com
LDWF Cite a Man for Apple Snails
Opelousas, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Opelousas man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish on Oct 6. Agents cited Peter Son Nguyen, 73, for the illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an...
Comments / 10