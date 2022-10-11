Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Alexandria, La - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said an off-duty APD officer who was arrested last week for domestic abuse allegations is on administrative leave. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Soderberg, 46, of Pineville was arrested last week after they received a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door, and Acadian Ambulance responded to tend to the victim. At the time, no arrests were made because the sheriff’s office said there were conflicting stories.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO