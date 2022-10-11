ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend To Recount Fatal Police Shooting On ‘Red Table Talk’

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago

Members of Breonna Taylor ’s family will sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for the next episode of Red Table Talk , debuting Wednesday (Oct. 12) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer, and boyfriend Kenneth Walker will partake in a candid conversation with Pinkett-Smith for the first time. Tamika D. Mallory, Benjamin Crump, Laura Coates, and Lonita Baker will also make appearances in the episode.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, Walker will recall his girlfriend’s last moments with him in a “minute-by-minute” recount of the fatal police shooting. Referencing footage from the intruding police officer’s body camera, Tamika and Ju’Niyah will also discuss shocking details associated with the case.

Pinkett-Smith joined CNN on Monday (Oct. 10), to discuss why she decided to sit down with the Taylor family and shared clips from the upcoming episode.

“I believe that Breonna represents so many women who have died by the hands of police or have been abused in some way,” Pinkett-Smith said. “I feel like Breonna is the first case to get the spotlight that it has gotten, and I also believe we really want at some point to have justice for her murder. This is a story that is deeply important to keep talking about.”

Speaking about Taylor’s legacy and what lies ahead for her justice, Jada expressed, “What I’m hoping lies ahead is more awareness, and with that awareness – change. That’s what I’m hoping for, which is why we believe as a family its important to keep telling this story.”

She added: “Honestly, I was really shocked. I thought that I had really knew what had happened. But to hear Kenny’s testimony and to have him there with Tamika and her sister, it was so deeply devastating. It just gave me more insight that more information around what actually happened that night — and to actually hear the story from these three points of views, told in such a concise way — it was heart breaking.”

On March 13, 2020, officers forced their way into Taylor and Walker’s apartment, resulting in the police’s fatal shooting of Taylor.

On Aug. 4, the four Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved were federally charged with violating Taylor’s civil rights, unlawful conspiracy, obstruction, and unconstitutional use of force.

“The Justice Department has charged four current and former Louisville Metro Police Department officers with federal crimes related to Breonna Taylor’s death,” stated United States Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press conference.

The Attorney General alleged that the LMPD falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for Taylor’s home. Garland added, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today. The Justice Department is committed to defending and protecting the civil rights of every person in this country.”

