The City of Santa Maria is promoting recycling by donating recycle bins to businesses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor recycle bins to Santa Maria businesses to promote recycling. There are two different sizes to pick from and businesses that already have recycle bins can still receive 3 additional bins.

Some locals say recycling can help the communities' air pollution and garbage crisis. Others said recycling conserves energy, reduces air and water pollution, reduces greenhouse gases, and conserves natural resources.

Santa Maria city leaders want to encourage more businesses to recycle by providing free recycling bins-- something Natural Cafe manager Ariana Pardo says, will make a difference.

“The little bit of recycling that we can do in the restaurant business would really help out if all the restaurants started to do that", said Pardo.

Natural Cafe staffers say the food industry can do more when it comes to recycling and preventing waste.

“There really isn't a super widespread system for all restaurants, and even if they do like a lot of restaurants I've worked in the past. They just throw it all in with everything else", said waitress Quinn McGinty.

AGS Recycling Inc. in Orcutt said more people are using the business's services.

“Yeah, we're having a lot of more people frequently visiting us, so we have more work than usual", said the Manager of AGS Recycling Eduardo Arrendondo.

Locals think the free recycling bins are a good first step in creating better recycling habits in the community.

For more information on how to request containers or schedule a pickup, those interested can contact the utility department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 7270.

